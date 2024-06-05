Datalogz to Co-Host Exclusive Fireside Chat at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 Featuring Industry Titans
Datalogz partners with industry leaders for an exclusive Fireside Chat at Data Cloud Summit 2024, offering invaluable insights and networking opportunities.
We are excited to host this Fireside Chat alongside our esteemed collaborators and bring together industry titans to share their expertise.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datalogz, the pioneer in ending BI sprawl for data-mature entities, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with esteemed organizations for an exclusive event at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024. Titled "Data Leadership Secrets Unplugged: A Fireside Chat with Industry Titans," this event promises an engaging evening filled with insights from global data visionaries.
— Logan Havern, founder and CEO of Datalogz
Datalogz is dedicated to revolutionizing how organizations harness the power of their data. Through its cutting-edge BI Ops solution, the startup empowers businesses to streamline their business intelligence environments, cut costs, and maximize efficiency. Now, in partnership with GreatPoint Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank, Ridge Ventures, and Jones Day, Datalogz is excited to bring together industry leaders for a Fireside Chat that promises to enlighten and inspire.
The event will feature an esteemed panel of industry pioneers, each with a wealth of experience and expertise in the realm of data and analytics. Ray Lane, the former President of Oracle and Chairman of HPE, brings decades of leadership and innovation expertise. Sid Raisoni, Head of Analytics at Philip Morris International, offers insights from the forefront of data-driven decision-making in a highly competitive business. Mengying Li, Head of Growth Data Science at Notion, brings a fresh perspective from the world of productivity software. Finally, John Sviokla, HBS Executive Fellow and co-founder of GAI Insights, rounds out the panel with his insights into the intersection of business and artificial intelligence.
Moderated by a distinguished American business leader, the Fireside Chat promises to be an illuminating experience for attendees. They will have the opportunity to delve deep into the world of data and analytics, gaining valuable insights and strategies from the top echelons of business. From navigating the challenges of enterprise analytics in the AI era to driving innovation and growth through data-driven decision-making, the panelists will share their firsthand experiences and perspectives on the evolving landscape of data leadership.
"We are excited to host this Fireside Chat alongside our esteemed collaborators and bring together industry titans to share their expertise," said Logan Havern, founder and CEO of Datalogz. "This event underscores our commitment to fostering knowledge-sharing and innovation within the data and BI community."
The Fireside Chat is made possible through the collaboration of Datalogz and fellow sponsors: GreatPoint Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank, Ridge Ventures, and Jones Day.
Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to gain insights from the forefront of data leadership. Join us for an evening of inspiration, collaboration, and innovation. This is an invite-only event. For more information and to register, click here.
About Datalogz
Datalogz is a fast-growing, culture-focused, venture-backed startup dedicated to building products that re-imagine an organization's Business Intelligence environments. Datalogz is creating the future of BI Ops and is on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl. The team comprises elite data technology entrepreneurs and analytics leaders and is always looking to bring on talent that aligns with its vision, mission, and values.
