Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) gears up to transform the Kingdom’s digital future

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having debuted in Saudi Arabia last year, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) is pacing for a massive return to the country on 5 – 6 November 2024 at the luxurious JW Marriott Hotel in Riyadh. Poised to gather over 300 industry leaders, experts, and key decision-makers from across the country, the platform will delve into the latest trends, innovations, ground-breaking strategies and give a pulse of the Kingdom’s datacentre & cloud landscape.With global industries expanding their footprint in the Kingdom, cutting-edge events in Riyadh have become a regular phenomenon. In line with VISION 2030, DCCI aims to upgrade the Kingdom’s technology stance by bringing global expertise closer to its datacentre & cloud ecosystem that is pivotal for a diversified economy and paramount to its digital future.To share the latest updates concerning Saudi’s digital infrastructure especially from its datacentres & cloud landscape, DCCI is bringing none other than the top officials from the leading public & private organisations including but not limited to the Ministry of Saudi Arabia National Guard, Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Saudi Pro League, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Saudi Entertainment Ventures and Saudi Payments.These officials are not just the leading voices from across sectors but also the embodiment of progress who will be seen taking insightful keynote sessions, engaging fireside chats and deep dive panel discussions on the most pressing topics.Some prominent topics from the summit include, ‘Revolutionizing Saudi Arabia's Digital Infrastructure Landscape’, ‘National Data Sovereignty and Upholding Data Privacy’, ‘A Cloud-Powered Future for a Digital Saudi Arabia’, ‘Reimagining Data Centre Cooling’, ‘Reengineering Data Architecture’, ‘Empowering Next-Generation data centres through AI-Powered Infrastructure’, ‘Sustainable and Green Data Centres for a Digital Saudi Arabia’ and others.Attendees will also get the opportunity to explore the latest datacentre and cloud solutions as the platform will feature a stellar lineup of solution providers including but not limited to Edarat Group, Legrand Data Center Solutions, Daikin Air Conditioning Saudi Arabia, C&D Technologies, Corning, Hasoub, Austin Hughes, Nlyte Software, Sunbird Software, SETRA, Belden, Rittal, and many more.During the course of two days, DCCI will present an unparalleled opportunity to learn the latest intel, shake hands and network with industry’s very best, have one-on-one interactions with hand-picked profiles and last but not least forge strategic partnerships for growth & development.Director of Tradepass , Gijesh Menon stated his organisation’s exemplary vision behind bringing this platform to the Kingdom, “The Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) is an effort towards powering an era that comes entwined with progress and global collaborations. With a focus on Saudi Arabia’s booming digital infrastructure landscape, DCCI will be a cornerstone for driving the latest datacentre & cloud innovations in the country that’s intrinsic to the Kingdom’s post-oil economy.”For more information about the event, log on to:About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

