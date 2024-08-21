Tissue Sectioning Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Tissue Sectioning Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The tissue sectioning market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tissue sectioning market has shown strong growth in recent years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. The market is expected to expand from $0.69 billion in 2023 to $0.76 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth has been driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing aging population, and rising investments in life sciences research. Additional contributors include the expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, government initiatives supporting research, rising demand for companion diagnostics, increasing awareness about early disease detection, and advancements in regenerative medicine.

Looking ahead, the tissue sectioning market is anticipated to grow even further, reaching $1.11 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.9%. This growth will be fueled by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, growth in biobanks, and continued investments in research and development. Other driving factors include increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about early disease detection, the emergence of digital pathology, rising demand for biomarker discovery, a growing biopharmaceutical industry, and the rising demand for point-of-care testing.

Rising Surgical Procedures Propel Market Growth

The rising number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the growth of the tissue sectioning market in the coming years. Surgical procedures, which involve the use of medical instruments to diagnose, treat, or repair the body, are on the rise due to advancements in medical technology, demographic changes, and shifts in healthcare practices. Tissue sectioning plays a critical role in these procedures by providing precise, thin tissue slices for histological analysis, which is essential for accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and transplantation

Strategic Acquisitions and Market Trends

In a significant move to enhance its analytical instrument portfolio, Bruker Corporation acquired NanoString Technologies in May 2024. This acquisition allows Bruker to expand its offerings with state-of-the-art spatial gene expression tools, further strengthening its position in the tissue sectioning market. NanoString Technologies is known for its innovative platforms and technologies that analyze gene and protein expression in tissue sections, making this acquisition a strategic fit for Bruker.

Segments:

• Product Type: Accessories And Consumables, Instruments, Services

• Technology: Automatic, Manual, Semi-Automatic

• Application: Diagnosis, Research

• End-User: Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the tissue sectioning market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in research and development. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for healthcare services and increasing investments in life sciences research across emerging economies.

The Tissue Sectioning Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Tissue Sectioning Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tissue sectioning market size, tissue sectioning market drivers and trends, tissue sectioning market major players, tissue sectioning competitors' revenues, tissue sectioning market positioning, and tissue sectioning market growth across geographies. The tissue sectioning market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

