Audfly Technology: Advancing Acoustic Innovation and Directional Sound Technology

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly Technology, established with a focus on acoustic innovation, continues to advance the development of sound technologies tailored to meet the needs of various industries. The company's mission is to enhance audio experiences and create efficient acoustic environments through technological advancements. Known for its commitment to integrating unique acoustic solutions into practical applications, Audfly Technology has recently introduced new developments aimed at improving audio experiences across multiple sectors.Innovative Acoustic SolutionsAudfly Technology introduces the Focusound Screen, a groundbreaking transparent directional speaker. This new product combines transparent materials with multiple sound emission principles to control sound direction and angle. The Focusound Screenintegrates acoustic technology with display functions, creating new opportunities for interaction and intelligent control.Commitment to Technological AdvancementAudfly's dedication to innovation is evidenced by its portfolio of 177 core patents and over 350 intellectual property rights. The company has strengthened its position through collaborations with esteemed institutions such as the Institute of Acoustics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Acoustic Technology Research Center of East China University of Science and Technology.Supporting Industry NeedsWith a team of highly skilled professionals, Audfly Technology continues to develop sound solutions for sectors including transportation, education, culture, and tourism. The company's innovations support creative audio experiences, environmental sound management, and noise control, contributing to healthier sound environments.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly Technology is a pioneer in acoustic solutions, dedicated to advancing sound technology through continuous innovation. The company’s products and solutions are designed to enhance various audio applications, providing practical support for industry needs and everyday experiences.

