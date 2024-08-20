Nauru joins the UNESCO World Heritage Convention as the 196th State Party

On 22 July 2024, the Republic of Nauru officially deposited its instrument of ratification of the Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage (1972), with the UNESCO Director-General Ms Audrey Azoulay. With this new ratification, the UNESCO World Heritage Convention now has 196 States Parties making the Convention one of the most ratified instruments in the world.

This news was announced during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, India on 31 July 2024, and Nauru’s ratification was warmly welcomed by the Committee. In the video statement, Honorable Charmaine Eraidinomo Scotty, Minister for National Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Naoero Museum, highlighted the unique cultural and natural heritage resources of Nauru, and the significant threat that climate change poses to the country.

The World Heritage Convention stands as a beacon of hope and commitment dedicated to conserving nature and preserving cultural properties. Our decision to ratify the Convention is rooted in our deep commitment to preserving our unique heritage. Honorable Charmaine Eraidinomo Scotty, Minister for National Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Naoero Museum of the Republic of Nauru

Honorable Charmaine Eraidinomo Scotty also called for more support through capacity-building for the effective implementation of the Convention in Nauru, and emphasized the urgent need of global climate action, to ensure the preservation of World Heritage for future generations.