Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 22, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Erie Erie County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Franklin City of Grove City

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Guernsey Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Colerain Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Holmes Holmes County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Holmes County Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Holmes County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Huron City of Willard

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Lawrence Elizabeth Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Licking City of Newark

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Meigs County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ottawa Allen Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Preble Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Preble County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Sandusky Sandusky County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Seneca Bettsville Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Stark Stark County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Trumbull Trumbull County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Vinton Vinton County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Village of Edon Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wyandot Upper Sandusky Community Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures