Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 22, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Erie
|Erie County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|City of Grove City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Guernsey
|Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Colerain Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Holmes
|Holmes County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Holmes County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Huron
|City of Willard
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Lawrence
|Elizabeth Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|City of Newark
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Meigs County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|Allen Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Preble
|Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Preble County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Seneca
|Bettsville Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Stark County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Village of Edon Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wyandot
|Upper Sandusky Community Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
