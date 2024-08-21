Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,495 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 22, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Erie Erie County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Franklin City of Grove City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Guernsey Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Colerain Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Holmes Holmes County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Holmes County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Huron City of Willard
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Lawrence Elizabeth Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Licking City of Newark
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Meigs County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ottawa Allen Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Preble Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Preble County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Sandusky Sandusky County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Seneca Bettsville Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Stark Stark County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Trumbull County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Vinton Vinton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Village of Edon Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wyandot Upper Sandusky Community Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 22, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more