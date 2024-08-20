U.S. Chamber Wins Lawsuit Over FTC Noncompete Agreements Ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce scored a major legal victory for American businesses, workers, and the economy after the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas set aside the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) ban on employment noncompete agreements. U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark issued the following statement:

“This decision is a significant win in the Chamber’s fight against government micromanagement of business decisions. A sweeping prohibition of noncompete agreements by the FTC was an unlawful extension of power that would have put American workers, businesses, and our economy at a competitive disadvantage. We remain committed to holding the FTC — and all agencies — accountable to the rule of law, ensuring American workers and businesses can thrive.”

This is the seventh major legal victory the U.S. Chamber has secured in its fight against the Administration’s regulatory agenda: