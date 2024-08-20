U.S. Chamber Wins Lawsuit Over FTC Noncompete Agreements Ban
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce scored a major legal victory for American businesses, workers, and the economy after the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas set aside the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) ban on employment noncompete agreements. U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark issued the following statement:
“This decision is a significant win in the Chamber’s fight against government micromanagement of business decisions. A sweeping prohibition of noncompete agreements by the FTC was an unlawful extension of power that would have put American workers, businesses, and our economy at a competitive disadvantage. We remain committed to holding the FTC — and all agencies — accountable to the rule of law, ensuring American workers and businesses can thrive.”
This is the seventh major legal victory the U.S. Chamber has secured in its fight against the Administration’s regulatory agenda:
- In May 2024, the Chamber won a preliminary injunction against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s credit card late fees rule.
- In March 2024, the Chamber won its challenge against the National Labor Relations Board’s joint employer rule.
- In March 2024, the Chamber won its challenge against the prudential bank regulators’ Community Reinvestment Act Rule.
- In December 2023, the Chamber won its challenge over the Securities and Exchange Commission’s stock buyback rule.
- In September 2023, the Chamber won its challenge against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices section of its exam manual.
- In May 2023, the Chamber won a stay against the Environmental Protection Agency’s Waters of the United States Rule.
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.