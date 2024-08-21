Submit Release
Maryville, TN Resident Convicted of TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE – Today, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the conviction of 42-year-old Amanda Allen (Gilreath) of Maryville, Tennessee, for one count of theft of services in activities that constitute TennCare Fraud.

Allen has been sentenced to 1 year and 364 days of supervised probation and ordered to pay $4,152.01 in restitution to TennCare and an additional 5% of that amount to the Criminal Court Clerk for administrative fees.

The Knox County District Attorney General Charme P. Allen prosecuted Allen’s case.

“Between 4/3/2020 and 6/10/2020, Ms. Allen visited five different hospitals and received pain medication from each”, said Inspector General Chad D. Holman.  “Receiving pain medication(s) from different providers within 30 days and without disclosure of those previous prescriptions constitutes “doctor-shopping” and will be pursued by our office.” 

Tennesseans can receive cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions through the OIG Cash for Tips Program. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, emailing Tenncare.Fraud@tn.gov or through the Office of Inspector General website.

