American Management University Celebrates Graduation of 10 Recipients and Progresses Towards Accreditation Goals

American Management University graduates await being called on stage AMU graduates pose for a group shot at their graduation in Bangkok Aug 2024

After graduation, AMU eyes major UK accreditation in its future.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 3, 2024, American Management University (AMU) celebrated the graduation of 10 recipients at a ceremony held in Bangkok. The event marked a significant milestone for the university as it continues to make strides towards achieving various accreditations for its degree and diploma programs.AMU, a member of ASIC UK, has recently received accreditation from the Quality Assurance for Higher Education (QAHE) and the International Accreditation and Recognition Council (IARC), which is approved by the Ministry of Education in the Kyrgyz Republic. These accreditations demonstrate the university's commitment to providing high-quality education and meeting international standards.With these achievements, AMU is now preparing for the next step in its accreditation journey - obtaining approval from Ofqual for it's Level 4 through 7 diplomas. This accreditation will further solidify the university's reputation as a strong institution for higher education and open up more opportunities for its graduates. The process is expected to be completed sometime before the 4th quarter, 2024."We are proud to celebrate the graduation of our 10 recipients and the progress we have made towards our accreditation goals," said Dr. Kahler, President of AMU. "These achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. We are committed to providing our students with the best education and preparing them for successful careers in the global workforce. Our vision does include obtaining accreditation by an agency recognized by the US Department of Education and CHEA. It's been quite a journey, but things are moving along."AMU offers a wide range of diploma programs in various fields, including business, management, and leadership. The university's curriculum is designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields. With its continued efforts towards accreditation, AMU is well on its way to becoming a leading institution for higher education.For more information about American Management University and its programs, please visit their website at www.amu.edu.eu

