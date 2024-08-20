Governor Abbott Deploys Additional State Firefighting Resources As Wildfire Threat Increases

TEXAS, August 20 - August 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he has deployed additional state firefighting resources as wildfire threats continue to increase across Texas.

“As the state continues to endure triple-digit temperatures and dry vegetation, Texas is deploying additional firefighting resources to assist communities that have increased wildfire activity," said Governor Abbott. “Texans are strongly urged to take all necessary precautions and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep their families and their loved ones safe from wildfires. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local emergency management personnel for their work as they prepare for potential wildfires across the state."

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, wildfire activity is expected to continue to increase in the north and northwest regions of the state, with an expanding risk towards east Texas, the eastern hill country, and central Texas, due to dry vegetation subjected to multiple days of triple digit temperatures. The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 3 due to increased firefighting resource commitment, as well as an increase in current and expected wildfire activity across the state. Over the past week, more than 60 wildfires have burned more than 10,000 acres across Texas.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state firefighting resources have been activated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to support statewide wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: State and local firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System totaling more than 350 firefighters and support personnel, as well as more than 100 pieces of equipment such as fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; 11 federally-contracted firefighting aircraft, including two large airtankers, a single engine air tanker for retardant drops, two fire bosses for water drops, four air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, and two firefighting helicopters.

Texas National Guard: Four Blackhawk helicopters with firefighting capability.

Four Blackhawk helicopters with firefighting capability. Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages including paramedics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles.

Texas continues to request additional aircraft assistance from the federal government but recent requests have not been filled due to lack of aircraft availability.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the Texas State Emergency Operations Center continues statewide wildfire coordination calls to provide local and state partners with situational awareness and ensure coordination between responders. Additionally, based on current conditions and the fire weather forecast, the Texas A&M Forest Service continues to operate the Abilene Air Tanker Base at Abilene Regional Airport to assist state and local responders in wildfire suppression efforts across Texas.

Texans are urged to prepare for wildfire danger by limiting activities that cause sparks, following instructions from local officials, making an emergency plan, and keeping emergency supplies readily available. Texans can visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire tips and safety information.

Earlier this month, Governor Abbott deployed state firefighting resources across the state to fight increased wildfire threats, including more than 200 personnel and tactical resources like fire engines, all-terrain vehicles, and bulldozers.