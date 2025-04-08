Governor Abbott Appoints Five To Jefferson And Orange Counties Board Of Pilot Commissioners

TEXAS, April 8 - April 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Brandy Bergeron, M.D. and Amy Townsend, M.D., and reappointed Shawn Sparrow to the Jefferson and Orange Counties Board of Pilot Commissioners for terms set to expire on August 22, 2025. Additionally, the Governor appointed Craig Sherlock and reappointed Charles “Charlie” Holder to the board for terms set to expire on August 22, 2026. The Board of Pilot Commissioners has exclusive jurisdiction over the pilot services provided in Jefferson and Orange Counties, including intermediate stops and landing places for vessels on navigable streams wholly or partially located in the board’s jurisdiction.

Brandy Bergeron, M.D. is an anesthesiologist, physician partner, and board member at Anesthesia Associates. She serves as chief of staff and medical director for Christus Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth. She is a delegate for the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists, an alternate delegate for the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and a member of the Texas Medical Association and the Symphony League of Beaumont. Bergeron received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Texas A&M University (TAMU) and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas (UT) Medical School at Houston. She completed an anesthesiology residency at UT Medical Branch at Galveston, where she also served as chief resident.

Amy Townsend, M.D. of Orange is a physician and owner of Magnolia Direct Primary Care. She is a member and past president of the Jefferson County Medical Society and chair of the Texas Medical Association’s Committee on Independent Physician Practice. Additionally, she is a member of the Rotary Club of Bridge City-Orangefield. Townsend received a Biomedical Science degree from TAMU, a Doctor of Medicine from UT Medical Branch at Galveston, and a degree in family medicine from Louisiana State University – Lake Charles.

Shawn Sparrow of Beaumont is the vice president of The Houseman Companies and is the director of First State Bank of Texas. Previously, Sparrow served as a board member for Main Street of Beaumont. Sparrow received an undergraduate degree in Business from Lamar University.

Craig Sherlock of Beaumont is vice president of J.S. Edwards & Sherlock Insurance Agency and president of LaBelle General, LLC. He is president of the school board at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School, an executive board member of the Three Rivers Council of Boy Scouts of America, and member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas and Combined Agents of America. He is a former member of St. Anne’s Parish Council and the City of Beaumont Westend Rotary Club. Sherlock is a former board member of St. Anne’s Catholic School, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Beaumont, YMCA of Southeast Texas, the City of Beaumont Board of Equalization, and the City of Beaumont Revolving Loan Committee. Additionally, he is a former member of the insurance committees of both the Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas and Lamar University and an advisory board member of Plaza National Bank and BBVA Compass Bank, Beaumont. Sherlock received a Bachelor of Arts from Spring Hill College and a Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School and is a graduate of United States Fidelity and Guarantee study of Insurance and Suretyship.

Charles “Charlie” Holder of Beaumont is the owner of Home Instead Senior Care and Advantage Drug Testing. He is a board member of the Better Business Bureau in Southeast Texas and a member of the Senior Advisor Association. Additionally, he is a former board member of Entrepreneur’s Organization and a former member of Leadership North Houston. He volunteers for Meals on Wheels of Southeast Texas, the Foundation for the Betterment of Seniors, Be a Santa to a Senior for Southeast Texas, and the Southeast Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball, and serves as deacon at North Main Church of Christ. Holder studied biology at Lamar University and received an Executive Master of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.