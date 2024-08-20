Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Abney To Sabine River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, August 20 - August 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Richard “Blair” Abney to the Sabine River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on July 6, 2025. The purpose of the Sabine River Authority is to conserve, store, control, preserve, utilize, and distribute the storm and flood waters and the waters of the Sabine River and its tributaries.

Richard “Blair” Abney of Marshall is an appraiser and owner of Abney Valuation Group, PLLC. He is a member of the Appraisal Institute and its National Government Relations Committee. Additionally, he is an investment committee member for the Court Appointment Special Advocates (CASA) Tri-County Board, board member of the Pelz Family Foundation, and a volunteer for First Methodist Church – Marshall. Abney received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Baylor University.

