Communities receive funding for active transportation projects

CANADA, August 20 - The provincial government is providing $5 million to support 27 new active transportation projects in communities across Prince Edward Island.

The Active Transportation Fund has supported projects that encourage more walking and biking since 2020, resulting in over 100 new active transportation initiatives from community groups, municipalities, and non-governmental organizations.

This year’s funding supports a trail access map and trail restoration in Mount Stewart, a key starting point for the Confederation Trail for residents and visitors. Souris West will develop an active transportation plan to create safe walkways from local businesses to the beach and wider paths for cycling, hiking and dog walking. Cycling PEI will work on improvements to existing trails at Brudenell, Gairloch and Brookvale. Community Connections and Summerside Rotary will purchase trishaws to improve mobility options for local residents.

Past projects include 112 bike racks for schools, such as the ones at West Royalty Elementary School, 100 km of paved shoulders on Island roads and highways, and 35 km of shared active transportation pathways that are now popular locations for biking and walking.

Quotes:

“Building more active transportation opportunities helps the province reach its net zero emissions goals while also making it easier and safer for Islanders to get outside and get active. We need to be here for our communities so they can build, expand or replace infrastructure, setting them up for success well into the future. To me, the active transportation fund is a win-win for communities, and we couldn’t do it without the support of community groups and municipalities taking on these exciting projects.” - Honorable Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy, and Climate Action

“The active transportation fund is a phenomenal program not only for those in my area, but the Island as a whole. We are working to repair infrastructure and complete projects that will have significant impact on future generations on PEI, all while making Islanders aware of the opportunities to use our trails. I know many local groups working hard to make their communities better and I am pleased we can offer funding support to projects like those announced today.”

- Sidney MacEwen, Deputy Speaker and MLA for Morell-Donagh

“Many residents of the Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart remember our community as a busy hub during the days of the passenger train. Now, as Mount Stewart has become one of the fastest-growing municipalities on PEI, we are grateful for this funding to help encourage greater use of and access to our beautiful stretches of these historic trails. New residents and visitors will appreciate the visual aid provided by a large and centrally-located map of our village, while the improvement of the trails’ hub will bolster community pride, including replanting of trees lost during post-tropical storm Fiona. As a municipality, we love to see residents and visitors alike getting outside to enjoy the natural beauty of our area, which contributes to the strong sense of place here in Mount Stewart.”

- Katharine MacDonald, Chief Administrative Officer of the Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Environment, Energy, and Climate Action

Government of Prince Edward Island

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

Active Transportation projects funded in 2024-25: