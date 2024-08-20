Communities receive funding for active transportation projects
CANADA, August 20 - The provincial government is providing $5 million to support 27 new active transportation projects in communities across Prince Edward Island.
The Active Transportation Fund has supported projects that encourage more walking and biking since 2020, resulting in over 100 new active transportation initiatives from community groups, municipalities, and non-governmental organizations.
This year’s funding supports a trail access map and trail restoration in Mount Stewart, a key starting point for the Confederation Trail for residents and visitors. Souris West will develop an active transportation plan to create safe walkways from local businesses to the beach and wider paths for cycling, hiking and dog walking. Cycling PEI will work on improvements to existing trails at Brudenell, Gairloch and Brookvale. Community Connections and Summerside Rotary will purchase trishaws to improve mobility options for local residents.
Past projects include 112 bike racks for schools, such as the ones at West Royalty Elementary School, 100 km of paved shoulders on Island roads and highways, and 35 km of shared active transportation pathways that are now popular locations for biking and walking.
Quotes:
“Building more active transportation opportunities helps the province reach its net zero emissions goals while also making it easier and safer for Islanders to get outside and get active. We need to be here for our communities so they can build, expand or replace infrastructure, setting them up for success well into the future. To me, the active transportation fund is a win-win for communities, and we couldn’t do it without the support of community groups and municipalities taking on these exciting projects.”
- Honorable Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy, and Climate Action
“The active transportation fund is a phenomenal program not only for those in my area, but the Island as a whole. We are working to repair infrastructure and complete projects that will have significant impact on future generations on PEI, all while making Islanders aware of the opportunities to use our trails. I know many local groups working hard to make their communities better and I am pleased we can offer funding support to projects like those announced today.”
- Sidney MacEwen, Deputy Speaker and MLA for Morell-Donagh
“Many residents of the Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart remember our community as a busy hub during the days of the passenger train. Now, as Mount Stewart has become one of the fastest-growing municipalities on PEI, we are grateful for this funding to help encourage greater use of and access to our beautiful stretches of these historic trails. New residents and visitors will appreciate the visual aid provided by a large and centrally-located map of our village, while the improvement of the trails’ hub will bolster community pride, including replanting of trees lost during post-tropical storm Fiona. As a municipality, we love to see residents and visitors alike getting outside to enjoy the natural beauty of our area, which contributes to the strong sense of place here in Mount Stewart.”
- Katharine MacDonald, Chief Administrative Officer of the Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart
Backgrounder:
Active Transportation projects funded in 2024-25:
- Active Communities Development Inc: Develop an electric bicycle pilot project in Eastern PEI
- City of Charlottetown: Develop an active transportation plan for the community
- City of Charlottetown: Develop a bike share pilot in the Charlottetown area
- Community Connections and Summerside Rotary Club: Purchasing trishaws for the community
- Cycling PEI: Rebuild and upgrade trails at Brookvale following damage from Fiona and the use during Canada Games
- Cycling PEI: Final phase of a three-year project related to the trails in Brudenell
- Cycling PEI: Finish phase two of improvements on the Gairloch trail
- Develop West Prince: Trail development in Tignish next to the school
- Eastern Kings Community Centre: Add a walking trail around the community center property
- Harvey and Dot Moore Sanctuary: trail restoration following damage from Fiona
- Island Nature Trust: Trail restoration and enhancements
- Kensington North Watershed Group: extending the trail by another 800 meters
- Native Council of PEI: Phase 1 of project to create a trail system with parking
- New Glasgow Community Cooperation: final phase of walking paths connecting the main roads in the community.
- PEI Woodlot Owners Association: education program for woodlot owners to determine if their land may be suitable for future trail development.
- Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge: separate active transportation pathway from Route 13 to Hammies Lane
- Rural Municipality of Central Prince: create a paved walking trail for the community at the park adjacent to the school.
- Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart: enhance the main community Active Transportation opportunities and a key connection/starting point for the Confederation Trail.
- Rural Municipality of Souris West: develop an Active Transportation plan for the community.
- Safe Summerside: supporting a Learn to Ride program
- Tignish Sportsman Riders ATV Club: create a trail around their clubhouse on land that is not being used for ATVs.
- Town of Cornwall: Paving the trails through the Terry Fox complex to connect various neighborhoods to the park year-round.
- Town of Cornwall: Connect the neighborhoods along Ferry Road to the town’s pathways.
- Town of Cornwall: Connect the main street pathway to the sport facility at the Terry Fox Center.
- Town of North Rustico: replace boardwalk
- Town of Stratford: working on the Glen Stewart Drive multi-use path, a high traffic area in front of Glen Stewart and Stratford Elementary
- Trout River Environmental Committee: restore a part of the Devil’s Punch Bowl Trail that was heavily damaged by Fiona and is currently out of use
