PEI’s first net zero ready school officially opens

CANADA, April 7 - Island students, their families and the Sherwood school community came together today to celebrate the opening of PEI’s first net zero ready school.

The new Sherwood Elementary School, built next to the former school, offers over 82,000 square feet of space with many innovative features to promote enhanced learning experiences for up to 650 students. With 31 modern and adaptable classrooms, flexible learning spaces, two large maker space areas for project-based learning, a multipurpose theatre/gymnasium room, two music rooms, and a library, students and educators will benefit from this bright and welcoming learning environment.

To support health and wellness activities, the new large gymnasium, kitchen and a soccer field will be key features of the new school for students and educators alike. Community organizations will also have the opportunity to rent this space outside of school activities and hours when available.

The net zero ready features of Sherwood Elementary include a 100-kilowatt rooftop solar panel system, a geothermal energy system, triple-pane windows, as well as electric vehicle charging stations.

Designed by SableArc Studios, APM MacLean led a team of over 330 local tradespeople to build the new building. School construction started in 2022 and was completed in March 2025. School grounds will be completed by September 2025 before students and teachers return to class. Over the summer, a new parking lot, sidewalks, and the soccer field will be constructed, and the former school will be demolished.

Sherwood Elementary School will be hosting an open house event to tour the new school at 3:00 p.m. on April 14, 15 and 16.

Quotes:

“The opening of Sherwood Elementary marks a significant step in our commitment to building a bright and strong future for all. With state-of-the-art environmental features and innovative learning spaces, this school is designed to inspire collaboration, foster creativity and allow for future growth for the community of Sherwood. This school is just the beginning of our work to ensure Island students and educators have what they need to thrive.” - The Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

“There is no better investment into our province than in education. The safe and modern learning environments we are seeing along the halls of Sherwood Elementary are a significant step forward in ensuring our schools are a place where the next generation can grow, be inspired and build the strong foundation that they will stand on through life.” - The Hon. Robin Croucher, Minister of Education and Early Years

“Investing in education is an investment in our future. It is truly rewarding to see the result of the collective effort and dedication that brought the new Sherwood Elementary School to life, creating an incredible space for students to begin their education. The Public Schools Branch is grateful for the dedication of provincial and local partners who recognized the need for this school, the teams who brought it to life, and - most importantly - the remarkable staff who transformed it into a welcoming and inspiring place to learn.” - Tracy Beaulieu, Director of Public Schools Branch

“Today’s grand opening of Sherwood School is a celebration of our school community’s growth and bright future. For 72 years, our old school served us well, and now this new building provides our students and staff the room, resources and flexibility they deserve to thrive. We are thrilled about all the opportunities ahead for Sherwood families.” - Parker Grimmer, Principal of Sherwood Elementary School

