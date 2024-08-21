GUARDDOG AI Launches Innovative Channel Partner Program

VISIT HTTPS://GUARDDOG.AI/PARTNERS/

Incentives For Agents & Trusted Advisors, MSSP/MSP’s, VARs, and Resellers, AWS Marketplace, and Strategic Technology Alliance OEM

Our Channel Partner Program and SPIFF incentive reflects our commitment to build rewarding relationships with partners and clients to achieve remarkable milestones, redefining cybersecurity standards.” — Will Cox, Channel Chief

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUARDDOG AI, The Trusted Leader in Edge-to-Edge Cybersecurity Visibility and Response, is excited to announce the launch of its Channel Partner Program opportunity to Agents & Trusted Advisors, MSSP/MSP’s, VAR’s and Resellers, AWS Marketplace, and Strategic Technology Alliance OEM.This program is designed to extend the reach of GUARDDOG AI’s DCX Edge technology through strategic partnerships, featuring an attractive incentive to further reward our channel partners.The Channel Partner Program for DCX Insights, DCX Detect, DCX Isolate, and DCX Complete solutions aims to foster a collaborative ecosystem where partners can leverage our DCX Cybersecurity solutions to provide enhanced value to their clients.The program offers a range of benefits, including access to exclusive resources, comprehensive training, and robust support to ensure mutual growth and success.Key Highlights of the GUARDDOG AI’s Channel Partner Program:*Partner Success Team*Complimentary 30-day Proof of Value*Partner-centric approach*Sales Enablement Training*Enhance your existing cybersecurity program*Expand your portfolio with white-label security solutions“We are thrilled to unveil our new Channel Partner Program, designed to foster stronger collaborations, and drive mutual success with our Channel Partners. With the introduction of our SPIFF incentives, we are empowering our partners with exceptional opportunities to grow and excel. This initiative reflects our commitment to building lasting, rewarding relationships that benefit both our partners and their clients. Together, we are poised to achieve remarkable milestones while redefining cybersecurity standards,” said Will Cox, Channel Chief.Our Partner Ecosystem includes Agents & Trusted Advisors, MSSP/MSP’s, VAR’s and Resellers, AWS Marketplace, and Strategic Technology Alliance (OEM). Interested Partners are encouraged to visit https://guarddog.ai/partners/ or contact sales@guarddog.ai to learn more about joining the program and taking advantage of the SPIFF incentives.Details regarding the new SPIFF incentives:*Tiered Rewards:*3% SPIFF for deals under $100,000*5% SPIFF for deals between $100,000-$299,999*7% SPIFF for deals over <$300,000*Applicable to deals closed between Aug 1 – Dec 31, 2024*Applies to DCX Insights, DCX Detect, DCX Isolate, and DCX Complete solutions only.*Requires opportunities to be registered to qualify for SPIFF.ABOUT GUARDDOG AI: GUARDDOG AI delivers advanced cybersecurity solutions that simplify cybersecurity management using AI-powered autonomous detection and response technology. Our services are designed to make advanced cybersecurity accessible for small, mid-market, and distributed organizations without added complexity. Easily deployable in various environments—offices, branch offices, remote offices, and cloud—GUARDDOG AI offers unparalleled edge-to-edge visibility and protection.For information about the Channel Partner Program, please visit https://guarddog.ai/partners/ or contact sales@guarddog.ai for more details on how to become a partner.Try Out Our Solutions go to https://dcx.guarddog.ai/pov or Visit GUARDDOG.AI for more information.Follow GuardDog on Social: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GUARDDOGAI or X https://x.com/GUARDDOGAI Instagram https://www.instagram.com/guarddog.ai/ or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/guarddogai/ Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by which such performance will be achieved.Sales Contact:Channel Chief Will Cox 385 210-1484 sales@guarddog.aiPress Contact:Snapp Conner Cheryl Conner 801-806-0150 info@snappconner.com

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.