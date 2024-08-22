Dr. Adriana Lombardi Reviewed & Approved By NJ Top Docs For 2024

Dr. Adriana Lombardi

EDISON, NJ, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Adriana Lombardi of The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024. Her practice was founded in 2018 and isn’t just a medical office; it's a sanctuary where skin health, beauty, and patient well-being converge under one roof.With over ten years of dedicated experience in early skin cancer detection and treatment and having performed over 7,000 surgeries, Dr. Lombardi's passion for patient care is unrivaled. Her commitment to her patients is unwavering and she blends her extensive knowledge with a personalized touch.Within her state-of-the-art facility, she offers a spectrum of cosmetic dermatology services, from non-invasive facial contouring and fillers to rejuvenating laser treatments. Every procedure is tailored to enhance her patient’s unique beauty.Dr. Lombardi firmly believes in treating the whole patient, both inside and out. Her practice isn't just about enhancing her patient’s appearance, it’s about improving her patient’s overall well-being.As part of her holistic approach, she provides counsel on nutrition and health, aligning with her ongoing education at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Dr. Lombardi is committed to staying at the forefront of her field by staying an active member of organizations like the American Academy of Dermatology, the American College of Mohs Surgery, and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. She also continuously participates in continuing education courses, ensuring that her patients receive the latest advancements in dermatological care.To learn more about Dr. Adriana Lombardi, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dradrianalombardi/ ---------About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

