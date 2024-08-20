Celebrate Peanut the Turtle’s 40th birthday with a public celebration August 24 at Powder Valley Nature Center

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Peanut the Turtle is turning 40 years old, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is throwing her a birthday celebration. The birthday party takes place at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center this Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. It’s a free event and open to all ages.

Peanut the Turtle has attracted attention all over Missouri, along with national and worldwide fame, for her one-of-a-kind peanut-shaped shell and as a litter awareness mascot. Her figure-eight shell was the result of crawling into a cast off plastic six pack ring.

Peanut’s Birthday party activities this year will include card making, litter awareness, Peanut coloring sheets, and an Eat Like Peanut activity. The nature center will be serving turtle-style birthday food in honor of Peanut’s big day – worms and crickets.

During the party, from 11 a.m. - noon, Peanut’s MDC caretaker will team up with a member of the Saint Louis Zoo veterinary team to present the program, A Turtle’s Tale. The program will cover Peanut’s life history and explore the unique health challenges that she has overcome in recent years.

Peanut’s 40th Birthday Party is a free event, and no registration is required to attend. More information is available at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4E6.

A Turtle’s Tale is also a free program, but visitors must preregister online for it at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4EL.

Peanut, a red-eared slider, wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring at a young age. The ring remained stuck around her shell as her shell grew, which was constricted by the plastic ring and developed an unusual, figure-eight shape. In 1993, the turtle was found in the St. Louis area and brought to the Saint Louis Zoo, where the ring was removed. She was named Peanut because of her shell’s shape.

Peanut was donated to staff at MDC and has been under the care of MDC since, where she has served as a popular ambassador for litter awareness. Peanut’s permanent home is now at Powder Valley.

Peanut the Turtle has been reminding people for almost 40 years to be considerate of wildlife and dispose of litter properly. Peanut has been featured in numerous TV stories and newspaper articles, made public appearances at venues like the Missouri State Fair, and even been highlighted internationally on websites like the DoDo.com. Peanut’s 40th Birthday Celebration is a chance for visitors to meet Peanut and thank her for her years of public service.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.