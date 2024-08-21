Strategic Radiology Welcomes the 90+ Radiologists of Rhode Island Medical Imaging

John Pezzullo, MD, FACR, is President, Rhode Island Medical Imaging.

Rhode Island Medical Imaging serves 11 hospitals, five health systems, and 16 wholly owned state-of-the-art imaging centers throughout the region.

RIMI is proud to join the Strategic Radiology community and is committed to continuing as a physician owned and operated independent practice.” — John Pezzullo, MD, FACR

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATE, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhode Island Medical Imaging (RIMI) has joined the Strategic Radiology coalition of independent private practice radiology groups. The deeply subspecialized 90+- radiologist practice has been part of the health care fabric in New England for more than 80 years, specializing in clinical excellence in the inpatient and outpatient settings and helping to educate next-generation radiologists as faculty at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

“We are excited to grow our presence in New England with Rhode Island Medical Imaging, an exemplary private radiology practice with outstanding leadership,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, Chair and CEO, Strategic Radiology. “RIMI’s commitment to quality patient care, independent practice, and the future of the specialty are private practice hallmarks shared by all Strategic Radiology members.”

The practice serves 11 hospitals and five health systems with highly subspecialized medical imaging and image-guided interventions, and also provides leadership and quality assurance for the individual radiology departments. RIMI is a key provider of medical imaging and interventional care in the community setting, with 16 fully owned state-of-the-art outpatient imaging sites located throughout the region.

“RIMI is proud to join the Strategic Radiology community and is committed to continuing as a physician owned and operated independent practice,” said John Pezzullo, MD, FACR, president. “In becoming part of this esteemed organization, we not only expect to strengthen our independent practice model by taking advantage of SR’s operational efficiencies, but also contribute to the future success of the organization by sharing best practices.”

RIMI maintains a sophisticated quality infrastructure and is engaged in the ongoing development of a Peer Learning Program. Its commitment to clinical excellence is demonstrated in the recognition of its outpatient imaging offices as ACR Centers of Excellence, and in the ACR and the Joint Commission accreditation of the academic and community hospital radiology departments the practice serves.

The group is active in organized radiology at the state and national levels. RIMI’s radiologists fill leadership positions for multiple national and international radiology subspecialty societies.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 40+ privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1800+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members, and SR Teleradiology. To learn more, visit www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

