Response to Severe Weather Impacts on Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state response for communities affected by record rainfall that affected Long Island on August 18 and 19. Disaster recovery experts from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services have begun working with their local counterparts in Nassau and Suffolk counties to assess damage statewide in order to determine the state’s ability to request federal disaster relief resources from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“My administration is working diligently to provide resources for Long Island communities affected by recent severe weather,” Governor Hochul said. “As families and businesses look to rebuild, we are making every effort to help Suffolk County residents get the assistance they need.”

The State’s Weather Risk Communication Center reports that the NYS Mesonet's Stony Brook site in western Suffolk County recorded 9.4 inches of rain in 24 hours. Rainfall totals represent a 1-in-1000-year event at that location, exceeding prior records set during Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

NYS emergency managers have been embedded with Suffolk County since the morning of the storm and have already done initial surveys for damage. DHSES staff are beginning the assessment process to determine if there are enough damages to public buildings and infrastructure for a major disaster declaration request. Disaster recovery experts will be dispatched in the coming days to begin cataloging specific damages needed to make the request.

Homeowners and businesses in Nassau and Suffolk counties are encouraged to fill out an online form allowing residents to self-report damages to their homes and/or businesses. The purpose of this form is solely to collect information that may help state and local officials identify supplemental damages to develop and augment potential requests for available federal assistance programs. This is not an application for relief programs.

Department of Transportation

New York State Department of Transportation crews have been working around the clock since early Monday morning to re-open roadways impacted by flooding and also provide assistance to our local partners where requested. While several state roadways on Long Island were initially closed because of flooding, all have since reopened with the exception of State Route 25A between Mills Pond Road in the Town of Smithtown and Stony Brook Road in the Town of Brookhaven. NYSDOT crews remain on scene pumping water and will re-open the roadway as soon as conditions permit. Emergency pavement repairs have already been completed at the intersection of State Route 25A and Stony Brook Road and inspectors have examined the State Route 25 bridge over the Nissequogue River in the Town of Smithtown to ensure its stability.

Additionally, NYSDOT crews also assisted Suffolk County with pumping out an overflowing county discharge basin.

Department of Environmental Conservation

Since August 19, DEC deployed resources including law enforcement to address numerous environmental issues and requests for public assistance. DEC staff immediately responded to fuel oil and other spills created by floodwaters and will continue to oversee cleanups until complete to ensure protection of public health and the environment. Property owners impacted by petroleum releases should call the DEC Spill Hotline at (800) 457-7362. DEC regional staff and dam safety experts continue to work with local agencies addressing damage from dams on Harbor Road, Stony Brook in the town of Brookhaven and in Blydenburgh County Park in the town of Smithtown. For additional information about dam safety visit DEC’s website. DEC Marine Habitat Protection staff are also monitoring limited washouts along north shore bluffs and Fish and Wildlife staff continue to monitor flooded low-lying areas. DEC will continue to work with communities to expedite potential permitting needs to help address storm damage. For Long Island permitting questions, contact DEC’s Region 1 at (631) 444-0365.

Department of Financial Services

After contacting insurance companies, residents can get assistance with insurance information regarding policy coverage for losses and suggestions on how to document their losses and safeguard their property by calling the Department's Disaster Hotline at 800-339-1759. From August 19-23 the hotline will now include extended evening hours, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to help New Yorkers.

Additional Resources for Victims, Advice for Dealing with Insurers

New Yorkers who have been impacted by flooding are encouraged to visit the DFS Disaster and Flood Recovery Resource Center for helpful information.

Other resources and advice for impacted families and businesses include steps to help ensure that claims are processed promptly, as well as information on how to file a complaint if policyholders cannot resolve disputes with insurers.

File Claims Promptly – Homeowners who experienced property losses are urged to file insurance claims with their insurers promptly and as soon as possible after losses occur. It is important to provide policy numbers if possible and all information relevant to the loss. To best document losses, homeowners should take photos or videos showing the extent of the losses before cleaning up damage.

Making Necessary Repairs – Homeowners should protect their property from further damage after a loss, but should make only repairs necessary to prevent further damage to property, like covering broken windows. Permanent repairs should not be made until after insurers have inspected losses.

Keep Records of Dealings with Insurance Representatives – Homeowners should cooperate fully with their insurers and keep a diary of all conversations with insurance representatives, including the representatives' names, as well as the times and dates of all calls or visits. They should also follow up in writing with representatives to document their understanding of any conversations they have had with the representatives.

Inventory Your Belongings – Provide your insurer with a detailed room-by-room inventory of damaged personal items and property. Include receipts, such as credit card statements or other documents showing the items' values.

Flood Damage – Homeowners are reminded that flood damage is generally only covered by flood insurance, which is a federal program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Homeowners who have flood insurance and have flood damage should make claims through that insurance. Additionally, homeowners should also read their policies carefully to make sure they understand what damage is covered and under what circumstances. For additional on flood insurance, please visit the Flood Insurance Resource Center on the DFS website at http://www.dfs.ny.gov/consumer/flood_info.htm.

Keep Your Receipts If You Relocate During Repairs – If you need to temporarily relocate while your home is being repaired, make sure to keep receipts and other records of your expenses during that time.

Filing Complaints – Homeowners unable to resolve disputes with their insurers may contact DFS to file a complaint at the following website location, http://www.dfs.ny.gov/consumer/fileacomplaint.htm. DFS investigates all complaints it receives.

Information on Homeowners' Insurance – Additional information can be found at the Homeowners Resource Center on the Department of Financial Services' website at: http://www.dfs.ny.gov/consumer/home_resources.htm.