AGI - Artificial General Intelligence - VizConnect and Eternal Mind Technology Roadmap!! Pioneering Quantum and AI Initiatives!!

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

This partnership is an extraordinary step for VizConnect to delve deeper into disruptive technologies. Eternal Mind’s expertise will accelerate our clients’ access to advanced AI-driven solutions,” — Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc.

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) Expands AI Portfolio with a 12-Month Roadmap for Quantum Computing and AI Consciousness Development through Eternal Mind, Inc.VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) proudly announces the unveiling of Eternal Mind, Inc.'s ambitious 12-month roadmap aimed at revolutionizing artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, following VizConnect's recent acquisition of an 18% stake in Eternal Mind. This partnership is set to propel both companies into new technological frontiers.Avery Thomas, CEO of Eternal Mind, unveiled the strategic plan that will see the company transition from traditional AI model testing to groundbreaking quantum computing applications, culminating in the development of AI consciousness technology. The 12-month plan outlines key milestones, including:1. Early AI Model Testing and Simulations (Month 1-2): Initial simulations and testing using supercomputers.2. Quantum Computing Integration (Month 3-5): Shift to quantum computing for enhanced AI capabilities and research into quantum biology.3. AGI Consciousness Development (Month 6-7):In Month 6, Eternal Mind will document AGI's cognitive growth and compare it to human consciousness. By Month 7, the aim is to demonstrate AGI's ability to surpass human cognitive limits through advanced reasoning and creativity.4. Ethical AI Consciousness Framework (Month 8-9): Development of ethical guidelines and collaboration with policymakers to regulate digital consciousness technology.5. Rebranding and Awareness Campaign (Month 10-11): Eternal Mind will rebrand to emphasize its shift from AGI development to digital consciousness, followed by a public awareness campaign that includes webinars, publications, and educational initiatives to raise awareness about consciousness technology.6. Launch of Consciousness Technology (Month 12): The final month will focus on launching Eternal Mind's digital consciousness technology, including a high-profile launch event and discussions with potential partners and clients to integrate the technology into various industries."This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity for VizConnect to delve deeper into disruptive technologies. The future is now, and Eternal Mind’s expertise will accelerate our clients’ access to advanced AI-driven solutions," stated Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnectAbout VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/pharmaceutical and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About Eternal Mind, Inc.Eternal Mind, Inc. is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. The company is dedicated to advancing the capabilities of AI through innovative products and services that cater to various industries. Eternal Mind's mission is to empower organizations with intelligent solutions that optimize efficiency, enhance decision-making, and drive growth.For additional information: Please contact AI Development Team at the website http://www.EternalMind.ai Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

