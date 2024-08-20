MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying five suspects involved in a Simple Assault offense that occurred in Northwest.

The victim stated that on July 21, 2024, at approximately 3:30 a.m., she was leaving a convenience store in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest, when multiple suspects approached her. The suspects began assaulting her. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera and can be seen below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24114505

