Suspects Sought in Northwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Northwest.

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, at approximately 2:10 a.m., the victim was approached in the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest by three suspects armed with guns. The suspects took property from the victim. The suspects fled in a vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24126648