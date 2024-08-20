Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,477 in the last 365 days.

Suspects Sought in Northwest Armed Robbery

 

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Northwest.

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, at approximately 2:10 a.m., the victim was approached in the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest by three suspects armed with guns. The suspects took property from the victim. The suspects fled in a vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24126648

You just read:

Suspects Sought in Northwest Armed Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more