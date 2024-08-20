MPD Seeking Two Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a Robbery in Southeast.

On Monday, August 19, 2024, at approximately 11:56 a.m., officers responded for a report of a robbery. The victim stated while exiting a store in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast, two suspects approached him. The suspects brandished a knife, physically assaulted the victim, took the victims property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24127372

###