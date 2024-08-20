MPD Officers Make Quick Arrest in Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

On Monday, August 19, 2024, at approximately 2:10 p.m., officers were flagged down in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The victim reported he was robbed by two suspects. One of the suspects was armed with a knife.

Responding officers placed one of the suspects under arrest. As a result of detectives’ investigation, 45-year- old Antonio McCoy of Northeast, D.C. was charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24127430

