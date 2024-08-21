Reformatory Rally: Airstream™️ Camper Enthusiasts Converge on the Iconic Mansfield Reformatory

An Airstream trailer sits in front of the historic Mansfield Reformatory in preparation for a rally in September.

Popular Airstream™️ camper rally to gather people from across the country in Mansfield at the historic Mansfield Reformatory for weekend of events and tours.

This rally is not just about gathering Airstream enthusiasts; it’s about showcasing the incredible history and community here in Mansfield.” — Annamarie Fernyak

MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From September 12th to 15th, 2024, the historic Mansfield Reformatory will play host to the “2024 Reformatory Rally,” a unique gathering of Airstream ™️ campers from across the country. Hosted by Mansfield locals Annamarie Fernyak, Michele Newmeyer, and Kristen Wiltanger, this event will bring together nearly 40 Airstreams for an unforgettable experience inside one of America’s most iconic filming locations.The Mansfield Reformatory, known for its appearances in blockbuster films like The Shawshank Redemption, Tango and Cash, and Air Force One, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this event. Built in 1886, the Reformatory was once slated for demolition before being saved by local architect Dan Seckel, whose efforts preserved this piece of Ohio’s history.“We are so excited about this event! The three of us love the Airstream community and are excited to marry that with our love for Mansfield. Plus, the backdrop of the Reformatory as our location is a dream come true,” said co-host Kristen Wiltanger.Airstream, Inc. was founded in 1931 by Wally Byam, who had a vision for a travel trailer that offered both comfort and utility. Inspired by the sleek design of aircraft, Airstream campers quickly became known for their iconic aluminum exterior and unmatched durability. Today, Airstreams are cherished by adventurers and collectors alike, symbolizing freedom and the open road. The company’s legacy of innovation and quality craftsmanship has made Airstream a timeless American classic.Attendees will be traveling from as far as Seattle, Washington, and Hillsboro, Texas, to participate in this rally. The oldest Airstream in attendance dates back to 1975, with another notable entry being a 1987 Sovereign model. The Reformatory Rally offers a rare chance for Airstream enthusiasts to camp overnight within the Reformatory grounds, surrounded by the eerie charm of this historic site.In addition to exploring the Reformatory, participants will enjoy screenings of Air Force One and The Shawshank Redemption, as well as tasting award winning beers at Mansfield’s own Phoenix Brewery. The rally is also designed to showcase the best of Mansfield and Richland County , with visits to Kingwood Center, Malabar Farm, Richland Carrousel Park, and the shops and restaurants of Historic Downtown Mansfield to be highlighted.Some Airstreams will be open for public touring on Saturday, September 14th, from 2:00 - 3:30 pm, offering a unique opportunity for the community to experience these iconic campers up close.“This rally is not just about gathering Airstream enthusiasts; it’s about showcasing the incredible history and community here in Mansfield,” adds co-host Annamarie Fernyak. “We’re excited to share these experiences with visitors from all over the country.”The Reformatory Rally promises to be a weekend filled with history, camaraderie, and the shared love of Airstream culture. For more information about the tour or attending the rally, please contact the hosts at reformatoryrally@gmail.com.The Mansfield Reformatory, also known as the Ohio State Reformatory, is a historic prison located in Mansfield, Ohio. Famous for its striking architecture and storied past, the Reformatory was operational from 1896 until 1990. It has since become a popular destination for tourists, history buffs, and film enthusiasts, attracting thousands of visitors each year. This month the Mansfield Reformatory is celebrating their 30th year since the release of Shawshank Redemption.

