Fire In the Sky: High-Rise, Mid-Rise and Big Box Strategy and Tactics Training for Firefighters

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In collaboration with Affordable Drill Towers , the Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) is proud to present Fire in the Sky: High-Rise, Mid-Rise and Big Box Training Symposium for firefighters. The event will take place in Shenandoah, Texas between September 10-12, 2024 and will take place over a three-day period. As Steve Sanguedolce, President of Affordable Drill Towers, explains, construction of buildings is ever-changing, and the challenges that firefighters face are no exception. It is our goal to provide firefighters with the highest quality training from some of the most skilled, experienced, knowledgeable, and seasoned instructors in the country."Embracing the Future of FirefightingBuilding landscapes are changing across the country. High-rise buildings maximize land use in urban areas. In contrast, industrial warehousing and distribution centers are consuming rural areas. Firefighters' air supplies are challenged by the sheer size and magnitude of these buildings. Navigating these structures, particularly when lives are at risk, can be stressful and challenging when a 30-minute bottle of compressed air may give a firefighter 15 minutes of breathable air.Imparting a journey of knowledge and experience, a distinguished panel of national experts will lead the training, including Chief John Norman (ret), FDNY, Captain Mike Dugan (ret), FDNY, and Captain Mike Gagliano (ret), Seattle Fire Department. Participants will learn about air management strategies, tactics and technologies that can enhance fireground operations and make communities and firefighters safer to mitigate firefighter risks and exposures in order to achieve successful outcomes, maintain healthy firefighters, and protect the citizens their communities.Topics include high-rise, mid-rise and big box structure fires, both under construction and developed, building design challenges, ventilation strategies, the pragmatic realities of high-rise firefighting with inevitable and predictable challenges, Mayday and rescue, fire and smoke spread, fire attack, stand pipe operations, managing risks in these complex structures - all while managing the most critical element to get the job done: firefighter air.Technology for Breathable AirAdvanced technology plays a pivotal role in modern firefighting, enhancing safety and efficiency on the fireground. Without a reliable air supply, their operational time is severely limited, increasing the risk of toxic exposure or asphyxiation. Innovations and best practices in air management can make the difference between life and death in high-stress situations. Simply stated - without air firefighters can't do their jobs. More air - More time.Honoring Heroes on 9/11In addition to the training, there will also be a special 9/11 Memorial Service to honor the 23rd anniversary of the tragic events on September 11, 2001. The memorial service serves as a poignant reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by firefighters. It emphasizes the importance of the advanced training provided at this symposium. By honoring 9/11's fallen heroes, the event reinforces the critical need for preparedness and continuous improvement in firefighting tactics and technology. This connection underlines the symposium's commitment to equipping firefighters with the skills and knowledge necessary to face similar high-risk, high-rise and mid-rise situations with skill and competence.“Together, with Affordable Drill Towers, the focus is to bring the best training and finest minds to educate as many responders as possible on critical topics of strategy and tactics relevant to air management, and the new and ever-changing technologies that support us on the fireground,” said Mike Gagliano, President of the Firefighter Air coalition.Current registrations include firefighters from across the country. All firefighters are welcome and encouraged to attend, regardless of rank or experience level. There are currently 50 remaining seats. To register, visit https://www.aircoalition.org/events Instructors include: Mo Davis, Jimmy Davis, Daniel DeYear, John Norman, Mike Dugan, Mike Gagliano, J. Eric Abbt, David McGrail, Clark Lamping, Kris Blume and Paul Combs.We are deeply grateful to the Woodlands Fire Department, The Woodlands Professional Firefighters Association, Iron Brotherhood FOOLS, Siddons-Martin Emergency Group for their partnership and making it possible to bring this training to the fire service.Date: September 10-12, 2024Where:Crowne Plaza Shenandoah-Woodlands19333 David Memorial DriveShenandoah, TX 77385

