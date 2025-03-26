Firefighter Air Coalition and Sponsors to Showcase New Air Management Technologies, Award 20 Scholarships at FDIC

FDIC Scholarship Announcement Bauer Compressors RFIDPRO Firefighters connecting for airresupply More Air, More Time Johnson Controls

New product technology demonstrates how smart air supply choices can help firefighters survive and thrive in fireground operations

We embrace this relationship because it allows us to share technology resources and expertise to extend our collective reach to firefighters across the globe.” — Scot Morrison, Lifeline Firehose

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC), the nation’s leading authority on firefighter air management, announced it will showcase new capabilities in firefighter air management technology, training and research at FDIC 2025. Fireground innovations designed to enhance the air possibilities for refilling a firefighter’s SCBA are an exciting new development in the firefighting industry and will be on full display at the FAC booth - with so much more.The Firefighter Air Coalition’s sponsoring exhibitors include: Johnson Controls (Booth 2540); Lifeline Firehose (Booth 6011); Arctic Compressor (Booth 5697); and Bauer Compressor (Booth 5875). Shambaugh & Son, L.P., while not exhibiting at FDIC this year, will be present to award one of the FDIC 2026 Scholarships.Air is a Firefighter’s Lifeline.Building landscapes are changing across the country. High-rise structures maximize land use in urban areas. In contrast, industrial warehousing and distribution centers are consuming rural areas. Firefighters' air supplies are challenged by the sheer size and magnitude of these buildings.An SCBA will give a firefighter approximately 14 working minutes on one cylinder of air. Manufacturers and industry leaders are constantly looking for ways to increase or extend the working air supply - because AIR is a firefighter’s lifeline. Without air – nothing can be done.The FAC recently introduced its movement, called More Air, More Time™. The More Air, More Time movement is focused on optimizing time as a critical factor in extending a firefighter’s working air supply. FAC has joined forces with a growing list of partners to introduce new advancements in air standpipe systems, continuous breathable air solutions, SCBA charging, mobile air storage, and other custom tools.Through More Air, More Time™, a new movement focused on optimizing time as a critical factor in extending a firefighter’s working air supply, FAC and its sponsors are introducing new advancements in air standpipe systems, continuous breathable air solutions, SCBA charging and maintenance, mobile air storage, and other custom tools.The Firefighter Air Coalition (Booth 12011) will demonstrate new capabilities in firefighter air management technology and introduce other technologies such as Bauer Compressor's RFIDPro , a real-time asset management tool that logs SCBA cylinder fills and keeps track of required hydro tests, cylinder repairs, and cylinder end-of-life expiration dates.Johnson Controls is exhibiting a firefighter air standpipe system (FARS) that allows firefighters to refill their air cylinders in under 2 minutes. With consideration for today's increase in mid-rise and high-rise operations, this is life-saving technology for firefighters and the citizens they serve, and a risk management tool every municipal leader should be considering in today's landscape of high-rise and big-box buildings.Lifeline Fire Hose is a continuous breathable air supply fabricated with an airline integral to the hose, through which water flows. It can be used anywhere where a normal firehose is usually deployed. When attached to the Lifeline Firehose via a buddy breather it functions exactly like a regular firehose.Arctic Compressor is bringing in its All Power Mobile Air Trailer, which is imperative, especially when conventional air sources are impractical or unavailable for mobile applications in mid-rise and high-rise operations.“The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) is poised to make FDIC 2025 a landmark occasion for firefighters by showing the world that powerful forces are stepping up to advocate for firefighter air safety, backed by new training, research, technologies and tools that optimize or extend a firefighter’s vital air supply and re-supply requirements.” –Mike Gagliano, FAC presidentFDIC 2026 Scholarships GiveawayAt the Fire Department Instructor's Conference, April 7-12, 2025, FAC and its sponsors will award 20 scholarships to firefighters to attend FDIC 2026. The scholarships include an all-inclusive registration pass for hands-on training, workshops and classroom sessions where first responders can learn cutting-edge firefighting techniques from top experts, gain real-world experience, and bring vital skills back to their department.The scholarships will be announced daily at this year’s FDIC show, with each FAC sponsoring exhibitor participating in the program. Registration details can be found at https://aircoalition.org/scholarship-2026 “Training is one of the foundational pillars of FAC, and this scholarship program, for which we are thankful to all sponsors for their participation, shows the firefighting community that we stand united and committed to fostering educational access and opportunity to firefighters who thirst for best-in-class training.”About the Firefighter Air CoalitionThe Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) serves as a dedicated advocacy organization focused on enhancing firefighter air safety as that relates to education and training. It emphasizes the implementation of best practices in air management across tactics, operations, and strategies. The coalition also addresses associated technologies pertinent to air resupply, aiming to improve citizen safety and prolong the lives of firefighters, while integrating relevant scientific research and findings.Learn More: https://aircoalition.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.