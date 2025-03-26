Media Update: Firefighter Air Coalition Increases FDIC Scholarships Granting 30 Responder Awards at This Year’s Event

Sponsors and firefighter demand have powered increased requests for 2026 FDIC Scholarships for firefighter training in operations, strategies and tactics.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC), the nation’s leading authority on firefighter air management, announced that the group has increased its annual grant to 30 Scholarships that will be awarded to North American Firefighters, EMS and First Responders for FDIC International 2026.FDIC International is the largest conference and trade show for the fire and rescue industry in North America. The Scholarships will be announced at this year’s FDIC, April 7-12, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis.Firefighter Air Coalition Increases Scholarships from 20 to 30Due to positive feedback from its initial outreach, the Firefighter Air Coalition expanded its original Scholarship Program from 20 Scholarships, to 30 Scholarships for the 2026 FDIC Conference. The Scholarship Program expansion was based on high demand from first responders who must conduct search and rescue operations, extinguish the fire, and perform overhaul and salvage in today’s increasingly toxic and dangerous firegrounds.The scholarships include an all-inclusive registration pass for admittance to the entire FDIC 2026 program. Free educational opportunities include Hands-on Training (H.O.T) and workshops where first responders can learn cutting-edge firefighting techniques from top experts, gain real-world experience, and bring vital skills back to their department.The 2026 scholarship award recipients will be announced throughout the week at this year’s FDIC event, April 7-12. Registration is open to all active first responders. Full registration details can be found HERE. “Training is one of the foundational pillars of the Firefighter Air Coalition, and we are grateful to all Sponsors for their participation,” said Mike Gagliano, FAC President. “The Scholarship Program shows the firefighting community that we stand united and committed to fostering educational access to firefighters who thirst for best-in-class training.”The 2026 Firefighter Air Coalition Scholarship Program Sponsors include: Johnson Controls (FDIC Booth 2540); Lifeline Firehose (FDIC Booth 6011); Arctic Compressor (FDIC Booth 5697); Bauer Compressors (FDIC Booth 5875) and Schambaugh and Son, L.P. (FDIC Booth 12011).More Air, More Time MovementThe FAC recently introduced its movement, called More Air, More Time™. The More Air, More Time movement is focused on optimizing time as a critical factor in extending a firefighter’s working air supply. FAC has joined forces with a growing list of partners and sponsors to introduce new advancements in air standpipe systems, continuous breathable air solutions, SCBA charging and maintenance, mobile air trailers, and other custom tools.The More Air, More Time™ movement helps educate municipal leaders, developers and risk managers about the obstacles fire departments and firefighters face in protecting these huge buildings and the citizens inside. The firefight is changing in today's building landscape and city leaders need to understand the challenges and the associated risks.“The sponsors and FAC believe that by investing in our first responders and exposing them to the top training in the industry, we will help create future leaders in the fire service,” added Gagliano.About the Firefighter Air CoalitionThe Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) serves as a dedicated advocacy organization focused on enhancing firefighter education and training. It emphasizes the implementation of best practices in air management across tactics, operations, and strategies. The coalition also addresses associated technologies pertinent to air resupply, aiming to improve citizen safety and prolong the lives of firefighters, while integrating relevant scientific research and findings.Visit: https://www.aircoalition.org

