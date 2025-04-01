Firefighter Air Coalition Unveils Exciting and Action-Packed Agenda for FDIC 2025

FAC supports firefighters' demand for new air management technology and training to effectively protect citizens in today's high-rise and big box infernos.

This year’s action-packed schedule furthers FAC’s intense commitment to optimizing firefighter safety and productivity through smart, responsible air management and technology, research, and training.” — Mike Gagliano, FAC President

MARINETTE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC), the nation’s leading authority on firefighter air management, today announced its upcoming exhibition schedule at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC), the industry’s largest conference and trade show for the fire and rescue industry in North America, April 5-9 in Indianapolis, Indiana.The Firefighter Air Coalition (Booth #12011) is promoting a jam-packed lineup of instructurs that includes more than 20 engaging presentations and workshops from FAC instructors, authors, and industry thought-leaders.The Coalition will also conduct booth demonstrations on firefighter air standpipe systems, continuous breathing solutions, and mobile response innovations.In addition, the FAC will be joined on stage by a growing team of Sponsors / Advocates that include: Lifeline Firehose (Booth 6011); Arctic Compressor (Booth 5697); Bauer Compressors (Booth 5875); and Shambaugh and Son, L.P. (Booth 12011).During FDIC, the Firefighter Air Coalition and its sponsors and partners will also announce the awarding of 20 Scholarships for the FDIC 2026 Event. The 2026 scholarship award recipients will be announced via text messages throughout the week at this year’s FDIC event, April 7-12. Registration is open to all active first responders. Full registration details can be found HERE. Join Fire Engineering Authors at Booth #12011 for Book GiveawaysApril 9Nick Papa, Coordinating Ventilation, 1:00 pmRic Jorge & Dave Gillespie, Firefigher Resiliency, 2:00 pmAnthony Avillo, Fireground Strategies, 4th Edition, 3:00 pmApril 10Jim Silvernail & Arthur Ashley, The Nontraditional Truck Company, NoonJason Hoevelman, The New Company Officer, 1:00 pmGerry Tracy & Jack Murphy, High Rise Buildings, 3:00 pmApril 11“30 Fires You Must Know” by Frank Leeb and Billy Goldfeder, Noon“Sprinkles Fire Dog 3” by Paul Combs, 1:00 pm“Challenges of the Firefighter Marriage” by Mike and Anne Gagliano, 1:00 pmThe 2025 FDIC Firefighter Air Coalition slate of featured instructur classroom sessions include:Monday, April 7 - 9 International Tall Building Conference, a three-day event featuring a panel of noted speakers/leaders in the fire service, including FAC President Mike Gagliano.Tuesday, April 8FDIC 2026 Scholarship Winners Announced: 8:30 am (at general session); 12 pm and 4pm“This House Rocks: Achieving Firehouse Excellence”, a presentation by Captain Mike Gagliano and Mike Dugan, Capt., (ret.)FDNY, keys-in on five crucial areas that can turn any firehouse into a thriving place where firefighters can fulfill their calling, 1-5 pm.Wednesday, April 9FDIC 2026 Scholarship Winners Announced 10:30 am and 5:00 pm.“The Art of Go/No Go”, a presentation by Capt. Mike Gagliano on how to quickly identify hazards, access knowledge, and make quality tactical decisions when landing on the fireground, 10:30 am.“Coordinating Ventilation: Supporting Extinguishment and Survivability” by Nicholas Papa, offers a set of ventilation principles, practical lessons and latest research to help fire captains make the right call on the fireground, 10:30 am.“Standpipe Operations: Attention to Detail” by David McGrail, Assistant Chief (Ret.) - Denver, CO Fire Dept., gives attendees a solid foundation on which to build an effective standpipe operations plan, 10:30 am.“Warriors Breath” by Ric Jorge, COO, Tactical Resiliency Training, imparts several breathing techniques that have been proven to create homeostasis and instructs on when to apply the techniques, 10:30 am.“Tactics for Life” by Brian Brush, Training Chief, Midwest City, OK Fire Dept., conveys the appropriate blend of experience and evidence to support command competence and confidence in the execution of duties and decisions, 10:30 am.“The Art of Reading Smoke” by Phil Jose, Deputy Chief (Ret.), Seattle, WA Fire Dept., explains what smoke is telling you and how to make quick and accurate decisions based on smoke in this video-based, fast-paced sets and reps exercise, 1:30 pm.“Today’s Fire Environment and Occupational Illness” by Frank Leeb, Deputy Assistant Chief (Ret.), Fire Dept.of New York, explains the interrelationship between the modern fire environment and occupational exposure and how understanding this dynamic is crucial for fireground success and for long-term firefighter health, 1:30 pm.“Big Box, Big Problems” by Clark Lamping, Captain, Clark County, NY Fire Dept., focuses on the tactical comparison of fireground assignments between residential and commercial structures, 1:30 pm.“One Bad Day: the Proactive Mindset” by Bassel Ibrahim, Lieutenant, Orlando, FL Fire Dept., focuses on the hands-on leadership skills and RIT Operations needed for an enhanced tactical approach to the fireground, 1:30 pm.“Flashover Life and Death Decisions on the Fireground” by Bryan Winzer, Lieutenant, New York ) offers insights and lessons learned from personal experience including size-up, fireground communications, warning signs of flashover, preventing flashover and more, 1:30 pm.“Leadership through Upstream Thinking” by Kris Blume, Chief, Meridian, ID Fire Dept., focuses on identifying root causes rather than just dealing with symptoms or consequences, a concept that can be applied in every aspect of public safety and personal development, 3:30 pm.Thursday, April 10FDIC 2026 Scholarship Winners Announced: 8:30 am, 4 pm, 5 pm“High-Rise Essentials: The First Five” by Jimmy Davis (Captain, Chicago, IL Fire Dept., examine the significance of the first five critical minutes of a high-rise fire and the tactical inputs leading to intelligent, time-sensitive decision making, 10:30 am.“Challenges of the Firefighter Marriage” by Capt. Mike Gagliano examines how the unique challenges of the firefighting profession can impact marital relationships, 10:30 am.“Buildings Born, Sick and Dying” by Gerald Tracy, Battalion Chief (Ret.), Fire Dept. of New York, outlines the steps needed to be prepared for the inevitable calls for assistance and mitigation of calamity in buildings undergoing restoration, repair or demolition, 10:30 am.“Beds to Bundles: The Flexibility of Stretching Hoselines” by Anthony Rowett, Captain – Mobile, AL Fire Rescue Dept., focuses on the many aspects of hoseline operations including appropriate selection, apparatus positioning, estimating the stretch and more, 10:30 am.Friday, April 11FDIC 2026 Scholarship Winners Announced: noon, 3 pm“Command Considerations and Garden Apartment Fires” by Jason Hoevelmann, Chief, Florissant Valley, MO Fire Protection District, will focus on the role of command officers at garden apartments and similar multifamily, low-rise buildings, 8:30 am.LOS Drillyard demonstration at Lifeline Firehouse (Booth #9710). Mike Dugan, Jimmy Davis, Kris Blume and John Stafford will don SCBAs to guide users in experiencing the Lifeline firehose, 9 am.More Air, More Time MovementThe FAC also will welcome FDIC show attendees to visit its booth (#12011) to learn more about its recently launched More Air, More Time™ movement. More Air, More Time is focused on optimizing time as a critical factor in extending a firefighter’s working air supply. FAC, along with its growing partner-advocates, will provide hands-on demonstrations on air standpipe systems, continuous breathable air solutions, SCBA charging, mobile air storage, and other custom tools.The More Air, More Time™ movement helps educate municipal leaders, developers and risk managers about the obstacles fire departments and firefighters face in protecting these huge buildings and the citizens inside.About the Firefighter Air CoalitionThe Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) serves as a dedicated advocacy organization focused on enhancing firefighter education and training. It emphasizes the implementation of best practices in air management across tactics, operations, and strategies. The coalition also addresses associated technologies pertinent to air resupply, aiming to improve citizen safety and prolong the lives of firefighters, while integrating relevant scientific research and findings. aircoalition.orgMedia ContactShawn LongerichFirefighter Air CoalitionShawn.longerich@aircoalition.orgPhone: (317) 690-2542

