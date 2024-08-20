Berlin Barracks / Assault on LEO x2 / Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3005472

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2024 at approximately 1909 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Center Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and Assault on Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Lillie Jones

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIMS: Residents of Williamstown / two Troopers assigned to the Berlin Barracks

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance at the Pump and Pantry in Williamstown, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and located a group of unruly individuals yelling and swearing. When asked to disperse they refused and became combative. Jones kicked two Troopers and was taken into custody without incident. Jones was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Jones was later issued a flash citation to appear in court and released at the direction of the court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Chelsea County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached