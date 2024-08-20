Berlin Barracks / Assault on LEO x2 / Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3005472
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/19/2024 at approximately 1909 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Center Rd, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and Assault on Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Lillie Jones
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIMS: Residents of Williamstown / two Troopers assigned to the Berlin Barracks
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance at the Pump and Pantry in Williamstown, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and located a group of unruly individuals yelling and swearing. When asked to disperse they refused and became combative. Jones kicked two Troopers and was taken into custody without incident. Jones was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Jones was later issued a flash citation to appear in court and released at the direction of the court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Chelsea County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached