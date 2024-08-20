ADVISER Workdays Coming Soon!
The following ADVISER Workdays for Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools are coming soon:
New Data Stewards
23-24 Follow-Up collection
24-25 Fall collection
The NDE and SIS Vendor support teams encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who review and approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday every data reporting period. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting of your data.
Friday, Sept 6 – New District Data Stewards (and possibly some 23-24 Follow Up)
Thursday, Sept 12 – 23-24 Follow Up
Thursday, Sept 26 – 24-25 Fall
Tuesday, Oct 1 – 24-25 Fall
Wednesday, Oct 9 – 24-25 Fall
All workdays will be from 9am-3pm Central time.
Who Should Attend
Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for District ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.
Additional information and a zoom link for each workday can be found here: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/