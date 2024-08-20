ADVISER Workdays Coming Soon!

The following ADVISER Workdays for Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools are coming soon:

New Data Stewards

23-24 Follow-Up collection

24-25 Fall collection

The NDE and SIS Vendor support teams encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who review and approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday every data reporting period. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting of your data.

Friday, Sept 6 – New District Data Stewards (and possibly some 23-24 Follow Up)

Thursday, Sept 12 – 23-24 Follow Up

Thursday, Sept 26 – 24-25 Fall

Tuesday, Oct 1 – 24-25 Fall

Wednesday, Oct 9 – 24-25 Fall

All workdays will be from 9am-3pm Central time.

Who Should Attend

Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for District ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

Additional information and a zoom link for each workday can be found here: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/