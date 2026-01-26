Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting – now open in the New Portal!

Nonpublic Systems

We have moved the Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting collection from the Legacy Portal into the New NDE Portal and it is now open!

The Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting System collects data for course codes assigned to instructional staff. Reported data is used to confirm compliance with Rule 10 Accredited School and Rule 14 Approved School regulations.

New: This application now requires an approval. This can be done by either the portal District Admin or Proxy.

The following New Portal Roles automatically have access to the new application: District Admin-Nonpublic, Proxy Admin-Nonpublic, Data Steward-Nonpublic.

To request access, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request the “Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting-District” role.

We will offer a few Nonpublic Curriculum Workdays mid/late February. Look for an announcement with those details, at a later date.

New Portal Resources: https://www.education.ne.gov/portal/

Need Help?

Nonpublic Curriculum or Accreditation/Approval Questions: Contact the Accreditation team (NDE.Accreditation@Nebraska.gov )

Technical Questions or Portal Support: Contact the NDE Service Desk (NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov)