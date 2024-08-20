Passion Inspires Young Cambodian Diplomat to Stand For A Nuclear-Weapons-Free World

A major learning for Sam from the programme remains the importance of bonding over a common agenda for better decision-making. Negotiating for their country’s positions is a fundamental part of diplomacy, and diplomats must find a delicate balance between personal commitment, the responsibility to represent their country, and working with regional and intercountry dynamics. “It’s a lot of pressure,” Sam says.

It was therefore meaningful for Sam to be in Hiroshima with colleagues from other countries, and to have the space to talk to each other easily and share personal views. Such relationships and good communication, Sam believes, are crucial in helping countries work together to solve problems and reach their common goals.

“As diplomats, we have the ambition to go further and to share in international peace and security.” —Soksamnang Nov, Cambodian diplomat and UNITAR alumnus

Sam also appreciated that of the 18 participants, 10 were women – an unusual majority in a traditionally male-dominated field. He sees it as a great development that more women, also in Cambodia, are entering the disarmament field.

Sam believes that diplomacy requires commitment, effort, and passion. And he believes everyone can play a role in achieving a nuclear-weapons-free world.