FDLE arrests Port Charlotte man for possession of child sexual abuse material

August 20, 2024

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Brandon Jaquish, 38, of Port Charlotte on August 16. Jaquish is charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, second-degree felonies.

FDLE Fort Myers began its investigation following the submission of a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). On July 17 FDLE agents served a search warrant which resulted in the seizure of several electronic storage devices. Further forensic analysis confirmed CSAM was stored on the devices.

Jaquish was arrested on August 16 and transported to the Lee County Jail. He will be extradited to Charlotte County Jail.

Jaquish’s arrest is the third CSAM arrest operation conducted by the FDLE Fort Myers cyber-crime squad in the same week.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Our Statewide Prosecutors are charging this man with 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material on his devices. I am proud of our office working with FDLE to go after these criminals—with this being the third CSAM case with FDLE this week. We will continue fighting to protect Florida’s children.”

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Our agents and analysts commit their time and energy into putting these bad actors in jail. FDLE will never stop in the pursuit of keeping the State of Florida safer for our children.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

