Letter of Intent signed between Sweden and Moldova

SWEDEN, August 20 - On Tuesday, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin signed a Letter of Intent on strengthened defence cooperation between Sweden and Moldova.

Sweden has good relations with Moldova and is one of its largest donors of development assistance. Sweden has also proactively supported Moldova’s development of closer ties with the EU. Through this Letter of Intent, Sweden is now taking another step to further its cooperation with Moldova. This is being done in the shadow of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has negatively impacted the security situation in Moldova.

The Letter of Intent aims to develop and expand Sweden and Moldova’s defence policy cooperation within the following areas.

  • enhance defence cooperation between the countries;
  • enhance cooperation by tackling hybrid threats and combatting disinformation;
  • expand cooperation regarding the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security;
  • increase exchanges of technology and knowledge.

