Kentucky Resident Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

CELINA, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led Gina Watson pleading guilty to tax evasion.

On Monday, Judge Wesley Bray accepted Watson’s guilty plea to two tax charges stemming from her fraudulent registration of two houseboats. Bray sentenced Watson to one year probation and ordered her to pay restitution of $4,095. Ms. Watson is a resident of Kentucky.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s efforts to ensure fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Bryant Dunaway’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###