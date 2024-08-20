LifeSculpt by ChristiMD Announces Open House and Book Launch Event

I am excited to share The Biovitality Blueprint with our community and help more people unlock their full potential.” — Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSculpt by ChristiMD invites you to a celebration of wellness and rejuvenation at our Open House and Book Launch event on Thursday, August 29th. Join us as we unveil our latest chapter, featuring Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe 's new book, The Biovitality Blueprint.Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, the visionary behind LifeSculpt, will be speaking at 12 pm, 3 pm, and 6 pm, sharing her insights on vitality and the principles behind her new book."LifeSculpt is about more than just treating symptoms—it's about optimizing every aspect of your health and living your best life," says Dr. Christi. "I am excited to share The Biovitality Blueprint with our community and help more people unlock their full potential."In addition to Dr. Christi's presentations, attendees can enjoy refreshments, enter to win raffle prizes, including a grand prize, and network with like-minded individuals. Don't miss this opportunity to discover how LifeSculpt by ChristiMD can help you feel and function at your best.Event Details:Date: Thursday, August 29thTime: 11 AM - 7 PM (Dr. Christi will share insights at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 6 PM)Location: 18300 Katy Freeway, Suite 565, Houston, TX 77094Highlights:Exclusive Pricing: Enjoy special event-only offers on our services.Prizes: Enter to win exciting raffle prizes, including a grand prize (valued at $3,500)!Book Launch: Be among the first to own The Biovitality Blueprint.About LifeSculpt by ChristiMD:As a leading wellness clinic and medical spa , LifeSculpt by ChristiMD is dedicated to empowering individuals to redefine aging. From recalibrating hormones to enhancing sexual intimacy, we offer a comprehensive approach to achieving elite health and happiness.About Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe:LifeSculpt by ChristiMD is a premier wellness clinic and medical spa in Houston, TX, committed to helping individuals redefine what aging means. With a focus on longevity, biohacking, aesthetics, and urogynecological health, LifeSculpt offers a comprehensive range of services designed to enhance both physical and emotional well-being. Whether you’re looking to recalibrate your hormone levels, enhance your sexual intimacy, achieve glowing skin, or regain body confidence, LifeSculpt provides cutting-edge treatments that make feeling better than ever an achievable reality. Dr. Christi and her team are passionate about helping you live your best life by combining traditional medicine with innovative wellness solutions. By embracing this holistic approach, LifeSculpt empowers clients to take control of their health and vitality, ensuring that the best years are yet to come.Register Today:Don't miss this opportunity to meet Dr. Christi, explore our services, and embark on a journey to better health. Register for the event at https://lifesculptmd.com/events/the-biovitality-blueprint-book-launch/

