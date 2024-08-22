SiRa Dentistry in Spotswood, New Jersey Announces Grand Opening Celebration

Dr. Massoud and Dr. Mikhail of SiRa Dentistry Spotswood, New Jersey

Public Invited to Ribbon-Cutting and First Annual Spotswood SiRa Dentistry Pet Costume Contest 10/25!

We look forward to being a major part of the local community and filling a much-needed gap for VIP overall health dental care patients won’t find anywhere else.” — Dr. Peter Mikhail of SiRa Dentistry in Spotswood, New Jersey

SPOTSWOOD, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SiRa Dentistry, https://www.siradentistrynj.com , invites the public to their Grand Opening Celebration on October 25, 2024, at 456 Main Street, Spotswood, NJ 08884.Save the date! A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, followed by the First Annual Spotswood SiRa Halloween Pet Costume Contest at 5:30 p.m.Everyone in the community is invited to join in the fun by dressing up for Halloween with their pets. There will be a pet costume parade with goody bags for registered participants, and entries will be judged by local celebrities. Winners in various categories will receive valuable prizes and bragging rights. All proceeds will go towards a local charity.“As a thank you for the local community’s welcome, we’re celebrating with our Grand Opening Celebration and our first ever Halloween Pet Costume Contest on October 25th,” states Dr. Michael Massoud of SiRa Dentistry in Spotswood, New Jersey. “It will be an exciting day filled with fun activities, food, prizes, and more for the entire family, and we can’t wait to meet members of the local community and their pets.”SiRa Dentistry (which stands for “Simply Radiant”) recently opened their doors in Spotswood, New Jersey and is accepting new patients. Unlike other dental offices, they focus on overall health and providing each patient with a VIP experience unique to their individual needs.“We look forward to this celebration, being a major part of the local community and filling a much-needed gap for VIP dental care patients won’t find anywhere else,” states Dr. Peter Mikhail of SiRa Dentistry in Spotswood, New Jersey.Specifically, numerous studies (Cleveland Clinic, https://health.clevelandclinic.org/oral-health-body-connection ) indicate that oral health issues can lead to losing teeth and bones gingivitis and periodontal disease. But did you know that they can also cause heart problems like cardiovascular disease and endocarditis, pregnancy and birth complications, pneumonia, stunted growth, bacterial infections, mental health problems, and many other major health concerns?“As a dentist, it’s my responsibility to take the extra time necessary to review how the condition of your mouth affects your overall health needs, so that you look and feel your best long-term and help avoid future medical complications,” states Dr. Mikhail. “If you want to help prevent major health problems and love your smile, please contact us for your no cost, VIP initial consultation. After all, if you follow the latest trend or gimmick, or just want to receive a free toothbrush, how do you know what’s really happening inside of your mouth and body that can affect your life and the people you love?”Look for more information about this Grand Opening Celebration and First Annual Spotswood SiRa Halloween Pet Costume Contest at https://www.siradentistrynj.com To make an appointment for your initial, no-cost VIP consultation with SiRa Dentistry in Spotswood, New Jersey, visit https://www.siradentistrynj.com or call 732-454-7472.About SiRa Dentistry (Simply Radiant Dentistry)Peter Mikhail, DMD and Michael Massoud, DMD, opened SiRa Dentistry in Spotswood, New Jersey in late 2023 to provide much-needed VIP dental services to the local community. Unlike others, SiRa Dentistry is a family-owned practice of highly educated and experienced professionals who focus on how each patient’s oral health affects their overall health. In addition to full preventative, restorative and cosmetic dental care, SiRa Dentistry provides unique services that include same day visits, extended hours, an in-house dental insurance membership, state-of-the-art technology, and a special comfort menu, just to name a few. Patients who want to enjoy a VIP experience in a safe, friendly and stress-free environment, help prevent major medical complications in the future, and have a smile they love can schedule their initial no-cost consultation at SiRa Dentistry at https://www.siradentistrynj.com or call 732-454-7472.# # #Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116

