Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra to congratulate her on her appointment as Prime Minister. The text of the letter is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

20 AUGUST 2024

Letter from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra

18 August 2024

Her Excellency Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Prime Minister

Kingdom of Thailand

Prime Minister Paetongtarn,

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer my warmest congratulations on your appointment as the 31st Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I am certain that Thailand will continue to progress and prosper under your leadership.

Singapore and Thailand share longstanding and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by robust economic ties, strong defence cooperation, and regular political and people-to-people exchanges. This strong partnership was built by successive generations of leaders and has grown in scope over the years. We continue to explore new areas of collaboration, including in clean energy, sustainability, and the digital economy. As like-minded partners and neighbours, Singapore and Thailand also work together closely at multilateral fora, including in ASEAN. I am confident that the friendship between Singapore and Thailand will continue to strengthen and blossom in the years ahead.

As we commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to working closely with you to further deepen and broaden our bilateral relations. Let me take this opportunity to extend an invitation for you and Khun Pidok to visit Singapore at the earliest opportunity. I also hope to make my introductory visit to Thailand at the soonest. Until then, I look forward to meeting you at the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Vientiane in October.

I wish you every success as you begin your new term.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG