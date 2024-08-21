Van Holten’s Debuts Brand Refresh with New Packaging Design for Pickle-In-A-Pouch

Van Holten's Pickle-In-A-Pouch Core Line

New Packaging Design Reflects Van Holten’s Commitment to Bold Flavors

It captures the playful nature of our brand, encouraging our fans to have fun with all of our different flavors and continue to showcase their creativity with our pickles on social media.” — Eric Girard, VP of Sales & Marketing

WATERLOO, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Van Holten’s, known for the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch and their TikTok viral challenges, is proud to announce a vibrant new packaging design. The fresh look marks a milestone for the family-owned brand, reflecting the brand's commitment to bold flavors and even bolder recipes for the next generation of snackers.Commonly referred to as the “TikTok Pickle”, Van Holten’s Pickle-In-A-Pouch line includes four classic flavors along with special edition flavors including WarheadsExtreme Sour and TapatioSalsa Picante, offering a wide range of flavorful pickles. By incorporating their iconic characters and bold, bright colors in the new design, consumers will be able to easily identify their favorite flavors at a glance."Our new packaging is a reflection of our brand's evolution in the age of social media," said Eric Girard, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Van Holten’s. "It captures the playful nature of our brand, encouraging our fans to have fun with all of our different flavors and continue to showcase their creativity with our pickles on social media.”To celebrate their brand refresh and new packaging design, Van Holten’s will kick off a social media campaign encouraging fans to share their excitement for the new packaging and engage with the brand in fun and creative ways. Consumers can expect the same great taste they love with brand new recipes.The redesign is set to roll out across Van Holten’s Pickle-In-A-Pouch line starting in September, in-store and online nationwide at their favorite retailers.Visit www.vanholtenpickles.com or follow @pickleinapouch on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) for more information about Van Holten’s and their Pickle-In-A-Pouch line.###About Van Holten’sVan Holten’s has been a trusted name in the pickle industry for over 125 years, bringing its bold approach and fun flavors to different categories. Founded in 1898, Van Holten’s continues to be a leader in the pickle industry with products available across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.vanholtenpickles.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.