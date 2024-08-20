Leading Spanish-language Travel and Lifestyle Website Conocedores Acquired In A Website Closers Deal
... I am confident that the new owners will continue to elevate the brand and expand its reach, bringing even more value to our readers.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conocedores, a premier Spanish-language website known for its comprehensive travel, technology, entertainment, and lifestyle coverage, has been acquired in a deal backed by Website Closers.
The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the brand, which has become a trusted source for Spanish-speaking audiences seeking insights into global travel destinations, technological innovations, and cultural events.
The deal was finalized through Website Closers, the World’s Largest Tech & Internet Business Brokerage. Experienced business brokers RJ Martin and Izach Porter were instrumental in getting this deal done smoothly..
Throughout the years, Conocedores.com has leveraged the booming interest in travel and tourism in the Spanish-speaking population, establishing itself as a vital resource for readers interested in the latest trends and recommendations in travel and entertainment. The website’s in-depth articles, reviews, and news updates have garnered a loyal following, making it a go-to platform for native Spanish speakers worldwide.
“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve built with Conocedores.com,” said Norberto Sica, the seller. “Our mission has always been to provide high-quality, informative content that resonates with our audience. I am confident that the new owners will continue to elevate the brand and expand its reach, bringing even more value to our readers.”
Website Closers, one of the world’s largest and most trusted online business brokerages, was instrumental in getting this deal done. The transaction was facilitated by Izach Porter, representing the sell side, and RJ Martin, representing the buy side.
Martin and Porter remarked, “Conocedores.com has a unique position in the market, and it has been a pleasure working with Mr. Sica to find the right buyers who share his vision for the brand’s future. We are excited to see how the new owners will build on this strong foundation and navigate through uncharted territories.”
David and Jenny Olson, the buyers, expressed their enthusiasm for the acquisition, “We are thrilled to take ownership of Conocedores.com. The brand has established itself as a leader in the Spanish-language travel and lifestyle space, and we see tremendous potential for growth. We would love to continue delivering exceptional content while exploring new opportunities to expand the brand’s influence and reach.”
As the new owners take the helm, Conocedores.com is undoubtedly poised for further expansion, with plans to enhance its content offerings and explore new market opportunities while maintaining its commitment to providing top-tier content for its audience.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
