MPU Holds Opening Ceremony for the New Academic Year, Welcoming 2700 New Students

MACAU, August 20 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) held its 2024/2025 academic year opening ceremony today (August 20) and delivered the first lecture to the new students. The ceremony included a flag-raising and singing of the national anthem, welcoming 2,700 new undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students from the Macao SAR, the Greater Bay Area, various regions across the country, Portuguese-speaking countries, and other countries and regions. Rector Im Sio Kei urged the new students to cherish our homeland, value our nation, uphold the core principles of patriotism and love for Macao, and actively contribute to the development and progress of both the country and the region.

International Recognition for Academic Excellence

Rector Im Sio Kei highlighted the University's pursuit of excellence in education, noting that its degree programs have received accreditation from internationally recognized institutions, contributing to Macao's "1+4" moderate economic diversification strategy by nurturing outstanding talents. MPU is the first and only institution in Macao to have twice won the "National Teaching Achievement Award" from the Ministry of Education. It is also the first university in the Hong Kong and Macao region to host the Engineering Research Center of Applied Technology on Machine Translation and Artificial Intelligence, Ministry of Education.

In 2024, the university was ranked in the 301-400 range globally in the “Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings.” Additionally, it achieved 72nd place globally and 23rd in Asia under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal for “Employment and Economic Growth.” The university's outstanding research capabilities and innovative educational approach have earned it international recognition.

Passing on the Spirit of Patriotism and Love for Macao

During the ceremony, Rector Im Sio Kei delivered the inaugural lecture to the new students, encouraging them to set ambitious goals, stay connected to their homeland, study diligently, act with courage, think independently, and innovate boldly. He urged them to approach their studies with humility, broaden their perspectives, equip themselves with knowledge, and uphold the spirit of patriotism and love for Macao, thereby paving the way for a bright future.

Teamwork and Pursuit of Excellence

Dr. David Sansom, the Director of the MPU-Bell Centre of English and the faculty representative, emphasized that in the era of artificial intelligence, teachers continue to play a pivotal role. At MPU, faculty members are deeply committed to their students' growth, academic achievement, and career development. They not only impart knowledge and share experiences but also provide guidance and support, working alongside students to build a brighter future. He encouraged students to maintain a positive learning attitude, pursue excellence and innovation, and enhance their communication and interpersonal skills through teamwork, ultimately contributing to the nation, Macao, and the global community.

Embracing Opportunities with Determination

Lei Hio Kuan, the new student representative from the Bachelor’s Programme in Nursing, highlighted in her speech that MPU provides excellent teaching resources and a supportive learning environment. The university offers students opportunities to engage in high-quality research projects, participate in various community service activities, and participate in diverse international exchanges, helping them broaden their global perspectives and build a solid foundation for professional development and holistic growth. MPU’s curriculum is closely aligned with societal needs, enabling students to leverage their skills to support the Macao SAR government’s efforts in integrating youth into the Greater Bay Area and contributing to the construction and development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone, thereby capitalizing on national development opportunities.

On the day of the opening ceremony, deans and faculty members from various faculties and colleges at MPU warmly welcomed the new students. They conducted orientation sessions to outline the study arrangements for each degree program, fostering a joyful and welcoming atmosphere.