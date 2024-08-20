Staff Reporting 2024-2025 Update

Due to changes in NSAA Bylaw, reporting the Position Assignment Code 5330 – Activities/Athletic Coach in Staff Reporting is now optional. According to 2.12.2: Coaches and Sponsors. School districts may choose to hire their own external coaches and employ those individuals who do not possess a Nebraska Teacher Certificate or Nebraska Administrative and Supervisory Certificate.

If Districts choose to continue to report Coaches in their Staff Reporting 24-25 collections, the NDE will run certification checks on the Position Assignment Code 5330. Revised Staff Reporting 24-25 guidance can be found here.

State statute requires Public Districts and Nonpublic Systems submit a Fall Personnel Report by September 15. Special Purpose Schools, Educational Service Units and Interim Programs (Rule 18) should also report during this time frame as well.

To add the Staff Reporting 2024-2025 collection to portal accounts, a new activation code is required every year and can be obtained from your portal District Administrator. The collection is located within the Student & Staff (NSSRS) tab of the portal.

The NDE will host several Staff Reporting Business Hours in August and September, should Districts have any questions. The schedule is posted here.