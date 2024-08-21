RadSite Hosts Complimentary Webinar Highlighting New Remote Scanning Standards

RadSite Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite's Standards Committee Chairperson Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer RadSite RSNA Banner Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO

Webinar Features RadSite's Current Remote Scanning Policy and New Accreditation Program

This webinar will provide an overview of RadSite's new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program. RadSite has worked with many industry experts in remote scanning to carefully draft its new standards” — Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation body promoting quality-based imaging practices, announced that it will host a complimentary webinar on September 18. RadSite leaders will discuss the new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program for CT and MRI imaging.The webinar, entitled RadSite Remote Scanning Accreditation Program Overview, will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT.To register for the September 18 webinar, click here "Originally, RadSite addressed this emerging trend by supplementing its Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Programs with a remote scanning policy, which was adopted by RadSite and approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2021,” explained Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair. “This webinar will provide an overview of RadSite's new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program. RadSite has worked with many industry experts in remote scanning to carefully draft its new standards.”The roundtable discussion will highlight RadSite’s new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program, which addresses the standards for professional staff responsibilities and qualifications and key operational, technical, legal, quality, and patient safety requirements. Panelists will also highlight initial findings from RadSite’s remote scanning survey, which was launched earlier this summer.Moderator:• Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee ChairSpeakers:• Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO• Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer“Over the past year, RadSite has been drafting new standards that will become a separate accreditation module called the Remote Scanning Accreditation Program Standards and Guide, version 1.0,” notes Dr. Hiatt. “These new standards establish more extensive professional, operational, and system requirements.” RadSite is on track to launch its new Remote Scanning Program during the fall of 2024.In 2021, RadSite adopted a policy for remote scanning covering MRI and CT imaging. Currently, RadSite accredits imaging suppliers who self-attest that they comply with the policy. RadSite then periodically audits these remote scanning programs to ensure that they continue to meet policy requirements.To view RadSite’s complimentary, on-demand webinars, go to RadSite's webinar page or YouTube page , where more than 30 such webinars are available.To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com ###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,500 imaging suppliers. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes.RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

