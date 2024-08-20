Antaris Announces the Formation of Strategic Advisory Board to Fuel Innovation and Advance Full Mission Virtualization
Founding members of the Advisory Board include industry experts Dr. Lisa A. Costa, Todd Ford, Eric Truitt, and Carl Young.
The team at Antaris is leading the digitization and modernization of space systems.”LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antaris™, the leading software platform powering full mission virtualization for space missions, today announced the formation of its strategic advisory board. The board’s four founding members collectively bring over 80 years of experience in defense, ISR, earth observation, and communications as well as digital transformation and security.
The board’s founding members are:
- Dr. Lisa A. Costa, former Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of the United States Space Force.
- Todd Ford, former CFO of Coupa, Rackable Systems, and Noosh, and current Board Member of HashiCorp.
- Eric Truitt, former Chief Solutions Officer at Terran Orbital and PredaSAR, and former Chief of Space and Intelligence Programs at the Georgia Tech Research Institute.
- Carl Young, cybersecurity expert and Co-Founder of Consilience 360. Carl spent 10 years as VP and Global Head of Security Technology at Goldman Sachs.
The mission of the advisory board is to accelerate growth and drive innovation in the development and deployment of software-defined space solutions. Their work aims to transform the traditionally hardware-centric satellite industry, enabling engineering teams to deliver superior mission results more quickly and cost-effectively for defense and commercial end-users and operators.
“The team at Antaris is leading the digitization and modernization of space systems,” said Dr. Lisa A. Costa, former Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of the United States Space Force. “These are the same challenges I worked to solve for the U.S. Space Force, and I’m excited to continue this work with Antaris.”
"We're thrilled to bring together this distinguished group of experts,” said Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. “The transformation of space systems through digital innovation is critical, and with this team's expertise alongside Antaris' leadership and engineering teams, we will continue setting new standards in software-defined space systems and full mission virtualization."
About Antaris
The Antaris Cloud Platform simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of space systems, enabling customers to virtualize their entire mission in software. Customers choose Antaris because it enables them to design new systems, rapidly procure the hardware, test operational concepts, plan for anomalies, and train their operators in a fully virtual environment. This approach leads to faster time-to-orbit and significantly lowers overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space™. Learn more at www.antaris.space.
