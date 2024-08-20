Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,438 in the last 365 days.

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) Offers Free Information Session for Indiana Families

Learn about enrollment, financial support, and how INDLS supports every student’s unique learning needs

INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced today, Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) is hosting a free, virtual information session for prospective students and families. The webinar, scheduled for August 22 at 5 p.m. ET, invites families to log in to learn about enrollment, financial support, and how INDLS supports every student’s unique learning needs.

"At INDLS, we’re committed to the academic success of every student,” said Liz Sliger, Executive Director, INDLS. “This information session will be tailored for families curious about the transition to online school, sharing how our school works with families to support each child’s academic success.”

INDLS offers an individualized approach to learning, delivering rich, challenging curriculum designed to assist students who seek different pathways to education. The state-licensed teachers are experienced in creating an engaging online environment.

The Information Session takes place virtually on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET. Attendees are encouraged to register to attend.

# # #

About Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS)
Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) is an online public school program of the Union School Corporation, serving students across the state of Indiana. INDLS is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about INDLS, visit indls.k12.com.

Jason Hager
3PS
+1 304-951-7156
email us here

You just read:

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) Offers Free Information Session for Indiana Families

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more