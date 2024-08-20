Treasury hosts Southern Africa Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) programme policy dialogues, 30 Aug

Smart taxation: raising revenue and reducing inequality in South Africa

Members of the media are invited to attend the third in a series of the Southern Africa Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) programme policy dialogues titled "Smart Taxation: Raising Revenue and Reducing Inequality in South Africa.” This policy dialogue will explore potential reforms to the Personal Income Tax (PIT) system, focusing on enhancing its effectiveness in revenue collection and income redistribution.

Discussions will cover the current PIT system, recent reforms, taxpayer behaviour, and advancements in tax enforcement. The event aims to examine how smarter taxation can strengthen South Africa's fiscal stability and support inclusive growth.

Key voices with expertise in taxation and economic policy will be featured as panelists, including Christopher Axelson, Acting Head of Tax and Financial Sector Policy at National Treasury, Johnstone Makhubu, Deputy Commissioner: Taxpayer Engagement and Operations at the South African Revenue Service, and Yanga Mputa, Tax Ombud at the Office of the Tax Ombud, among others, who will share their perspectives on these topics.

Event Details

• Date: 30 August 2024

• Time: 11:00 – 13:00

• Venue: University of South Africa (UNISA), Main Campus (Kgorong Building), Pretoria, South Africa

Registration: Please register for the event here.

Media enquiries: Abena Larbi-Odam; abena.larbiodam@wider.unu.edu Cleopatra Mosana; media@treasury.gov.za