Jury for Fifth Annual Vesalius Innovation Award Announced; Karger Publishers and BMJ Group Co-presenting

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vesalius Innovation Award for innovation in science communication , with a total of $25,000 in prizes to be granted to the winning startups and two runners-up, has announced its jury members.For the first time in the Vesalius Innovation Award’s five-year history, Karger Publishers will co-present the awards with BMJ Group and main sponsor Molecular Connections.Last year’s jury members Dan Atar, Professor of Cardiology and Head of Research, Dept. of Medicine, Oslo University Hospital; Jignesh Bhate, Founder & CEO, Molecular Connections; Stephanie Dawson, CEO, ScienceOpen; Phill Jones, Co-founder, Digital and Technology, MoreBrains Cooperative, Hylke Koers, CIO, STM Solutions, and Daniel Ebneter, CEO, Karger Publishers have all agreed to extend their tenure. The group will be reinforced by the new members Anca Babor, Director Customer and Markets, Publishing and Events, BMJ Group, and Kate Gardner, 2022 VIA runner-up and Co-founder of scientifyRESEARCH.“I am looking forward to the innovative solutions brought by the Vesalius Innovation Award that will help us in our journey to advance science and ultimately improve healthcare,” says Anca Babor about her new role as a jury member and co-presenter, “at BMJ Group, we have consistently reinvented ourselves and built on our long-standing brand strength through a forward-thinking mindset. As we navigate the dynamic STM sector, we know that with the help of entrepreneurship and innovative ideas we will be able to remain successful and relevant.”“We couldn’t be more excited to see the Vesalius Innovation Award moving into its fifth year with BMJ Group newly on board as a co-presenting partner,” states Daniel Ebneter, CEO, Karger Publishers. “2024 also marks the return of the VIA to its roots as the health sciences publishing ecosystem needs more innovation than ever to serve the needs of researchers, healthcare professionals and patients.”This year’s competition will focus on science communications, in addition to artificial intelligence, research integrity, education, information transfer and new business models in publishing. Early-stage startups in the health sciences are encouraged to submit their award applications via the dedicated website, www.karger.com/via by August 31, 2024.After the jury’s evaluation, the top five shortlisted startups will be invited to pitch their ideas at the STM Week in London in December as an excellent opportunity for the contestants to showcase their innovations to a wider audience and gain valuable exposure.About the Vesalius Innovation AwardThe Vesalius Innovation Award has been presented in collaboration with the STM Association since its inception, and the organizers are grateful for the continued support of their sponsors. For the first time the BMJ group is now co-presenting the award.The Vesalius Innovation Award, whose name originates from the renaissance rebel and pioneer of modern anatomy Andreas Vesalius, is an excellent opportunity for startups in the Health Sciences and Publishing sectors to gain recognition and support for their innovative ideas. Karger encourages all eligible startups to apply and wishes them the best of luck in the competition.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit karger.comAbout BMJ GroupSince 1840, BMJ Group has been at the forefront of providing research, knowledge, and education to health professionals worldwide, envisioning a healthier world for all. With a global reach spanning five offices across the UK, the Americas, India, and China, it maintains its position as one of the most trusted brands in the world by providing the very best publishing expertise, digital health tools, and learning resources. Every month, over 11 million visitors frequent our websites to access the most relevant and reliable research available.For more information, please visit bmjgroup.com

Vesalius Innovation Award 2024: fifth edition