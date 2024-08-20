Submit Release
Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai Unveils First Speakers, Featuring Tether, Ledger, TON, Animoca Brands and More

Blockchain Life 2024 Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Life 2024, one of the world's leading events in web3, cryptocurrencies and mining sphere, today announced the first wave of its esteemed speaker lineup for the 13th edition of the event.

Bringing together over 10,000 most influential figures from all over the world on October 22-23, the Blockchain Life 2024 promises to deliver powerful insights on making money during the current Bull Run.

Among the first lineup of speakers are:

- Justin Sun - Founder of TRON
- Paolo Ardoino - CEO Tether
- Yat Siu - Co-Founder of Animoca Brands
- Pascal Gauthier - CEO Ledger
- Dr. Marwan Alzarouni - CEO Dubai Blockchain Center
- Xinxi Wang - Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation
- Sunny Lu - CEO Vechain
- Sergei Khitrov - Founder of Jets Capital, Listing.Help
- Arthur Breitman - Co-Founder of Tezos
- Eowyn Chen - CEO of Trust Wallet
- Sunny Aggarwal - Co-Founder of Osmosis Labs
- Kostas Chalkias - Co-Founder of Sui (Mysten Labs)
- Sasha Plotvinov - Founder of Notcoin
- Mustafa Al-Bassam - Co-Founder of Celestia Labs
- Tiago Henriques - Google Cloud
- Zied Brini - Сonsensys

"We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup of speakers for Blockchain Life 2024," said Sergei Khitrov, Founder of the event. "These are just the first speakers and most are still kept secret. For now, I can only say that the entire lineup is titans in the field. Their exclusive insights and expertise will be invaluable to our attendees to benefit from the current bull market."

Blockchain Life 2024 is set to take place on October 22-23 in UAE, Dubai, Festival Arena. The forum will feature a diverse range of panel discussions, keynote presentations, as well as networking opportunities and the largest crypto expo with over 200 booths.

A new feature of this forum is simultaneous translation of speeches into more than 70 languages ​​of the world. This option is absolutely free and is already included in the ticket.

To secure your spot at Blockchain Life 2024 with a 10% discount and meet us at the event use KDWire10. Our team is going - hope to see you there!

For more information please visit: https://blockchain-life.com/

Maria De
Blockchain Life 2024
email us here

