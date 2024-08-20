Office of the Governor – Gov. Green Statement on Hawaiian-Alaska Airlines Merger

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR GREEN STATEMENT ON HAWAIIAN-ALASKA AIRLINE MERGER

August 19, 2024

HONOLULU — Today, the proposed merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines cleared an important milestone. The regulatory review period for the U.S. Department of Justice has ended. The proposed merger remains subject to the receipt of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s approval of an interim exemption application.

“Over the past several months, my administration and I have worked with the leadership of Alaska Airlines to carefully review the potential impacts of a consolidation and we insisted that any changes expand travel options for our residents and preserve union jobs,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.

“Alaska has reinforced commitments to our state and will maintain the Hawaiian Airlines brand, preserve and grow union jobs in our Hawai‘i, as well as continue to provide crucial passenger and air cargo service to, from, and within the islands.”

“The merger will vastly expand the number of destinations throughout North America for Hawai‘i residents that can be reached nonstop or one-stop from the islands, and HawaiianMiles members will retain the value of their miles while gaining access to more destinations around the world.”

“I am confident that by the joining of these two airlines, a stronger company will emerge and offer more travel options for Hawai‘i residents and local businesses — and will enhance competition across the U.S. airline industry,” Governor Green said.

“I appreciate the DOJ’s strong consideration of Hawai‘i’s unique needs during its review of the proposed merger. I look forward to this merger proceeding and the overwhelming consumer, employee and community benefits that will result from it.”

